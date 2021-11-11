Big Sky Conference signs two Great Falls CMR fall sports student-athletes

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR Rustlers saw two of their own star fall sports student-athletes sign their letters of intent today to two Big Sky Conference schools. The All-State senior defender for the Lady Rustlers soccer team, Lizzy Jaraczeski, signed her letter to play at Idaho State University next fall while Rustlers volleyball’s senior All-State outside hitter and close friend, Lauren Lindseth, signed with the Montana State University Bobcats.

“I’m pretty thankful for all the awesome people that I have that surround me and support me through everything so I’m super thankful to be committed to Idaho State and I’m super thankful for next year,” Jaraczeski said graciously.

“Yeah it feels super good, I’m super thankful for all the support from everyone it means a lot,” Lindseth added.

For Lindseth, she is following in the footsteps of her coach and mother Kelly who played for the bobcats from 1992-1996. Her father also attended MSU while her older brother is currently a Bobcat.

“It’s apparent she loved the game so it’s just been a fun dream the whole way so it’s been great to be here,” Great Falls CMR assistant volleyball coach and Lauren’s mother Kelly Lindseth said.

“I’ve just kind of been raised as a Bobcat so it’s super cool to be able to play for them,” Lauren mentioned.

Both Jaraczeski and Lindseth have been close friends since kindergarten so sharing the day together was only fitting given their stellar careers.

“I’ve always looked up to Lauren even though we're in the same grade she's always working hard and it's pretty awesome we both ended up signing on the same day,” Jaraczeski explained. “I'm super proud of her and it's pretty awesome.”

For Jaraczeski, her high school soccer career culminates Dec. 9th with a spot in the 9th Annual Girls High School All-American game in Knoxville, Tenn featuring 43 of the nation’s elite players.

Lindseth’s high school volleyball career comes to a close this week as the heavily favored undefeated Rustlers will look to win a state AA championship in Bozeman starting with their first round matchup against Butte at 2 p.m..