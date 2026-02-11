Belt's Reece Gliko, Roundup's Kelly sisters among 2026 Montana High School Association Hall of Fame class

HELENA — Six individuals are set to join the Montana High School Association Athletes' Hall of Fame, the MHSA announced Wednesday.

The 19th class of inductees features Lance Fred, Gary Fox, Kamber Kelly, Kandice (Kelly) Gregorak, Reece Gliko and Mike Houlihan.

The MHSA Athletes’ Hall of Fame recognizes excellence through two nomination categories: modern era and legacy era. The legacy era honors nominees who graduated at least 50 years prior to the induction year.

Fox represents this year’s legacy inductee, while the other five inductees are from the modern era.

Biographies provided by the MHSA on each of the 2026 inductees are below.

Lance Fred, Billings Skyview (1988)

Lance Fred was a standout Montana distance runner who competed for Missoula Big Sky, Billings Skyview and Montana State University. Supported by dedicated coaches, teachers and family, Lance combined grit and determination with academic excellence throughout his career.

He medaled at the Class AA state track and field meet in all four years of high school. Competing for Big Sky in 1985, he placed second in the 3,200 meters and third in the 1,600 meters. In 1986, he finished second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600. After transferring to Skyview, he earned a state title in the 3,200 meters in 1987 and placed fourth in the 1,600.

During the 1987–88 season, Lance helped lead Skyview to its first State AA cross country championship and first State AA track championship. Individually, he placed third at the State AA cross country meet and captured gold in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

In addition to his success in track and cross country, Lance was a guard on Skyview’s 1988 basketball team that advanced to the state tournament. He ranked in the academic top 10 of his senior class and received the U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award.

Lance went on to compete in cross country and track at Montana State University. He extends his gratitude to his mentors and coaches: Tom Talarico, Bob Eustance, Burton Pierce, Dave Williams, Colin Hanley, Carol Kuhns, Kas Ioane, Ted Clark, Rob Stark and Tom Raunig. He resides in Billings with his wife, Kristi (Sather), and enjoys time with their sons, Alex and Karsen, and their families.

Gary Fox, Billings West (1968)

Gary Fox graduated from Billings West High School in 1968 as one of the school’s most accomplished multi-sport athletes.

He quarterbacked the football team in 1966 and 1967, earning first-team all-state honors both seasons and being named Montana high school athlete MVP in 1967. In the summer of 1968, he captained the Shrine Game team and was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

In basketball, Gary was a two-year starter under legendary coach Toby Kangas, earned all-state honor, and remains among the school’s all-time leading scorers. He also excelled in baseball, started two seasons for the Billings Royals under coach Ed Bayne and helped the team capture two state championships.

Following high school, Gary attended the University of Wyoming, where he enjoyed an outstanding football career. He eventually held nearly every passing record in school history and earned All-American recognition. During his senior season, he was named the University of Wyoming Cowboy athlete of the year.

Gary also represented Wyoming in the Blue-Gray College Football All-Star Game in 1971. One of his most memorable moments came in 1969, when he threw a 98-yard interception return touchdown against Utah — often recalled with good humor.

Kamber Kelly, Roundup (2001)

Kamber Kelly graduated from Roundup High School in 2001 as an exceptional two-sport athlete in basketball and volleyball. She earned multiple all-state honors in both sports and was named Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year in 2001.

Kamber was a three-time state volleyball tournament MVP and helped lead Roundup to state championships in 1998, 2000 and 2001.

She continued her athletic career at Montana State University from 2001 to 2005, earning Big Sky Conference freshman of the year honors and multiple all-conference selections. Kamber graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing.

She currently resides in Billings with her children, Kayda and Kaenon, and works as a loan advisor in the mortgage industry.

Kandice (Kelly) Gregorak, Roundup (2003)

A native of Roundup, Kandice Gregorak established herself as one of Montana’s most accomplished multi-sport athletes. She was named Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year in 2003 and earned all-state and academic all-state honors in volleyball all four years. She was also a three-time state tournament MVP and a three-time all-state basketball selection.

Kandice attended Montana State University on a full volleyball scholarship and was a four-year starter from 2003 to 2006. She set school records for single-season, single-game and career digs, ranking second in Big Sky Conference history at the time. She served as team captain from 2004 to 2006 and earned all-conference honorable mention honors in 2006.

After graduating, Gregorak earned her MBA from the University of Montana and began her collegiate coaching career as an assistant volleyball coach with the Grizzlies. She served from 2007 to 2010 and again from 2013 to 2015.

She later became head coach at North Idaho College, where she led the Cardinals to two historic seasons from 2011 to 2012. Her teams compiled a 51–18 record, captured a conference championship and earned national finishes of ninth and eighth, respectively. She was named NJCAA Region XVIII coach of the year in both seasons.

Kandice and her husband, Ty Gregorak, reside in Bozeman with their children, Gabby and Jax. She is currently the owner and director of Big Sky Volleyball Club, overseeing 24 travel teams and year-round training programs that attract athletes from across Montana.

Reece Gliko, Belt (1993)

Reece Gliko set the Montana boys basketball career scoring record with 2,763 points while competing for Highwood High School and Belt High School. He also established the state single-season scoring record with 928 points, averaging 33.1 points per game as a sophomore.

Reece continued his career at Rocky Mountain College and Montana State University Billings. At MSU Billings, he recorded the second-highest single-season scoring average in school history and set the program’s single-game scoring record with 54 points in 1996.

He was a two-time all-conference selection and earned NCAA Division II All-American honors in 1997.

Reece credits his success to his teammates, coaches and family. He extends special thanks to his parents, David and Ruth Gliko, and to his wife, Lisa, and children, Jair, Zoe, Nash and Rowan. He also honors his faith as a guiding influence in his life.

Mike Houlihan, Butte High (1977)

Mike “Houli” Houlihan was a standout distance runner at Butte High School from 1974 through 1977. He began running as part of his rehabilitation from a serious injury that had affected his ability to walk. Through determination, faith and perseverance, he not only recovered but went on to become one of Montana’s premier distance runners — proof that, indeed, God is good.

During his high school career, Houlihan set the state record in the two-mile run, a mark that stood for more than 20 years. He captured two state championships in cross country and four state titles in the mile and two-mile events. His consistency and excellence twice earned him the prestigious Mike Hotzel Award for outstanding distance runner.

In addition to his success on the track and trails, Houlihan was a versatile athlete, lettering twice as a member of Butte High’s swim team. As a senior, he received the Swede Dahlberg Award for outstanding athlete, recognizing his overall athletic achievement and leadership.

Houlihan continued his running career at Montana State University, where he remained dedicated to the sport and exemplified the same work ethic and character that defined his high school years.

