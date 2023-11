GREAT FALLS — J.D. Shepard, a senior at Belt High School, signed with the Montana Tech track and field team on Monday, making him the first track recruit to sign with the Orediggers for the 2024-25 season.

Shepard has placed in nine events at the state meet in hurdles, sprints and relays during his three seasons of varsity track for the Huskies. Shepard has helped his team to a third-place finish and two second-place finishes so far.