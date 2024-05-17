Northern C track: Belt boys, girls sweep divisional team championships

GREAT FALLS — The Belt Huskies won both team titles at the Northern C divisional track meet in Great Falls on Friday.

This marks the fourth straight divisional title for the boys track team who scored 129 points. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (89) finished second, while Cascade and Hobson-Moore tied for third (59).

The Belt girls tallied 88.33 points for the win, outlasting second place Sunburst (81) and third place Fort Benton (68.5).

Sunburst got a large help in points from Claire Bucklin who placed first in the long jump, 100- and 200-meter races, as well as the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

Great Falls Central's Aubrey Baker set a new divisional record in the discus throw. She broke her own record from the previous year of 126 feet, 9 inches. On her first throw of the day, Aubrey threw a distance of 128-2. Two attempts later, she set the new record at 138-6.

Click here for full results of the divisional meet.