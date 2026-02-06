Belt girls hit game-winning 3 in 2OT; Fairfield boys hang on in doubleheader split

FAIRFIELD — The second doubleheader of the season between the District 10C-leading Belt girls and boys and Fairfield, the top teams in 1B, did not disappoint Thursday night at Fairfield High School.

In a double overtime thriller, the Belt girls survived the Eagles 54-53 from a game-sealing 3 by freshman June Bock. This came after the Huskies held a 13-point advantage at halftime. Fairfield would miss a game winner as time expired in the second extra period. Bock finished with 18 points.

The boys game saw the Eagles hold on 72-61 after getting up 23-7 at the end of the first, but Belt clawed back and even took a lead in the third. Deron Lear's 20 points helped guide the Eagles to the victory.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: