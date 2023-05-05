Belgrade softball spoils Great Falls CMR’s senior night with 2-1 victory

GREAT FALLS — CMR honored their seven seniors prior to the first pitch against Belgrade but it was the Panthers who were celebrating when it was all said and done. A scoreless game through the first three innings, but Olivia Mills put Belgrade on the board with an RBI at the top of the fourth. Rustlers would even the score at one in the fifth when Kadence Taylor cranked a deep ball to right field for an RBI double. Belgrade reclaimed the lead in the in the sixth on a sac-fly from Tara Osler that allowed Abbie Morin to cross home plate.

The Rustlers had a chance in the bottom of the sixth with the tying run at third and the lead run at second. But with two outs they hit a fly ball to center and still trailed by Ione run as they headed into the seventh. Defense took care of business to give themselves one more shot at wining this game. They were able to get the tying run at second, but another fly ball to center would result in the final out as Belgrade improved to a five game win streak.