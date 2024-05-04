Belgrade, Billings Senior notch softball road wins against Great Falls High, CMR

GREAT FALLS — Belgrade and Billings Senior added wins to their respective records as they defeated Great Falls High and CMR on the road in Class AA softball on Saturday.

Belgrade 9, Great Falls High 7

The Panthers and the Bison combined for eight runs in the first inning. Working with a 1-0 lead, Belgrade’s Carley Stephens hit a two-run homer to put the Panthers up 3-0.

Great Falls trailed 3-1 before Morgan Davis tied the game with a two-RBI single. Bison’s Kinslee Reeves then hit a deep shot to center for a two-run homer which put Great Falls ahead 5-3.

Ella Seaman responded for Belgrade in the third with her own two-run shot, evening the score at 5. By the end of the third, the game was knotted again with both teams at scoring seven runs.

Seaman broke the tie in the fourth with a solo home run. In the top of the seventh, Rylee Devore-Feight made contact down the first-base line to drive in a run from third, giving Belgrade the 9-7 lead.

Billings Senior 12, Great Falls CMR 4

Senior’s Kendal Sides opened the second inning with a three-run homer after both teams went scoreless in the first. In the third, Octavia Meyer hit a line drive to center field and turned it into an RBI triple. The Broncs lead was 5-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.

Julia Bushard and Myli Adams each batted in a run to get the Ruslters on the board in the third. Ruby Dean followed up with a two-RBI double, bringing CMR back within one run at 5-4.

Senior responded in the fourth as Meyer picked up her second and third RBIs to give the Broncs a 7-4 lead. Madi Ban and Riley Tryan each batted in one more run to give the Broncs a 9-4 advantage in the fourth. Senior added its final three runs in the sixth inning.