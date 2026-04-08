Belgrade baseball plates 11 in 1st 2 innings, cruises past Great Falls High to spoil Bison home opener

GREAT FALLS — The first home game for the new Great Falls High baseball program hit the diamond of Don Olson Field on Tuesday, but Belgrade came in and played spoiler in a 12-3 win.

It was a quick start offensively for the Panthers, who scored 11 of their runs in the first two innings, which included plating seven in the second.

Heading in to the fifth, the run rule was in play with Belgrade leading the Bison 11-1, but Great Falls managed to force a full seven with two more runs being added.

Belgrade improved to 2-2 on the young season, while Great Falls slid to 0-3.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: