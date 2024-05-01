Versatile Becker siblings excel for Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine

GREAT FALLS — Axel, BriElla, and Blaze Becker are all three-sport athletes for the Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats.

Axel is a junior who starred for the Bearcats football team, doing so along side his younger brother Blaze. They also are teammates on both the basketball and track teams.

BriElla, the twin sister of Blaze, emerged as one of the Bearcats' best basketball players in her freshman year. She helped the team to a 20-5 record, making appearances in the district and divisional championships. BriElla also plays on the volleyball team, coached by her mom, and joins her brothers on the track team.

Axel credits the Becker’s leadership qualities to their oldest sibling, Ace. Ace Becker played football, basketball, and ran track for DGSG before graduating and moving on to join the football team at Montana Western.

“It all started with Ace. He was just our leader when it came to football and basketball,” said Axel. “I kind of fell into that role and I think they kind of just learned from us.”

With such an athletic family, the three that are still at home push each other every day to be better.

“(Axel) pushes me a lot. When I see him go to the gym, I want to go to the gym. When I see him lifting, I want to lift,” said BriElla. “He really inspires me. Watching him do good in sports makes me want to get better too.”

“BriElla is my twin sister so we really push each other in sports and academics. We have a really good relationship and we like to push each other a lot,” said Blaze. “My older brother Axel pushes me a lot in sports and we like to go at it.”

Similar to most families with athletic siblings around the same age, the Beckers love to compete with one another. When it comes to playing basketball, a lot of one-on-one games are played but there seems to be an unclear answer on who actually wins.

“You already know I win. (They) might say something different though,” said BriElla.

“One-on-one it’s me, but if we’re playing P-I-G or I let her shoot the ball then she usually beats me. I don’t shoot it as good as her,” said Axel.

Blaze told MTN Sports that he believes BriElla is the best basketball player between the three of them, but he did not forget to mention that he has also beaten her in a game of one-on-one.

Despite who wins and loses at home, they all know that the ultimate goal is to win while they are wearing that Bearcat uniform.

“We’re just looking to do our best, you know? Do the best for our teams, get the farthest in sports as possible. Whatever we can do to help win with our teams,” said BriElla.