GREAT FALLS — For the first time, high school baseball is set to hit the Electric City.

"Holy smokes, this is a long time coming," Great Falls High head coach Ed McNamee said during Thursday's practice at Americans Little League Field. "A lot of energy. I've been part of the Legion program since (2003) as a coach. And so it's been like one of those things now . . . it's a reality."

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Batter up: Great Falls High introduces baseball as new spring sport

Great Falls High and CMR will field teams on the diamond this spring, only adding on to the overall growth shown from the sport since its induction in 2023.

McNamee said this is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved.

"You're going to see more kids out," McNamee said. "At the end of the day, if you ask anybody in our community what they really wanted is they want more kids playing baseball. And that's what I want, too, is I just want to see more guys out playing."

With having a new program, McNamee said something he's most anticipating is seeing kids be able to wear their school colors on the diamond.

"Because there's so many people that I've talked to that would have loved the opportunity to wear the blue and white," McNamee said.

The Bison head coach said he's talked with his seniors about being the first to have that opportunity.

Jace Komac is one of those seniors. He's played for the Great Falls Chargers Legion program and said it's meaningful to end his high school tenure playing baseball for his school.

"It's definitely a special moment for the town and Great Falls High itself," Komac said. "I'm glad I can rep the Bison in three ways this year: Football, wrestling and baseball. So just being a tri-athlete . . . crosses off a box on the goal list."

McNamee said over 40 players tried out for the Bison teams, which is a good starting point.

"Not much experience, but we have incredibly coachable kids," McNamee said. "I"m really excited for it, so our expectations are to be competitive.

"I think baseball is on the upswing right now both as fans and as people."

Great Falls High begins its debut season next Saturday, March 28, in Missoula for a doubleheader against Hellgate. The Bison's home opener is scheduled for April 4.