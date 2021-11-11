BAC swimmers Sheridan, Tininenko ink with college teams

BILLINGS - A pair of Billings swimmers have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college, according to Billings Aquatic Club coach Sean Marshall.

Kylie Tininenko inked with Kean University in Union, N.J. on Wednesday while Samantha Sheridan signed with Northern Arizona University of the Big Sky Conference.

"We’re so very proud of both of these amazing swimmers as they’re locked in to continue their academic and athletic careers in the Fall of 2022 at the collegiate level," said Marshall.

Tininenko is a USA Swimming Senior Sectional Qualifier in the 200 Fly Long Course as well as a multiple-time Montana State champion at both short and long courses.

“Kylie loves to race and compete and all of BAC is excited to see her continue her success and development onto the collegiate level," Marshall said.

Sheridan, a distance and open water swimmer with the Billings Aquatic Club, currently holds Montana state records in the 1500 Free (17:30) and 800 Free (9:18), which she broke in August at her first Futures Meet in Fargo, N.D.

“Samantha has had a massive development curve the past the years as she has went from a Montana State Qualifier to a Futures Finalist and just five seconds off of a Junior National cut in the mile (17:30 LCM)," said Marshall.

Sheridan is also a winner of multiple state titles and competed at the Western Zone Open Water Championships in September finishing 8th overall in the 5k at Lake Las Vegas, NV.

"She has been awarded our Hardest Worker Award for the past five years, and her times and strong development have clearly shown that her hard work is paying off. We are very proud of what she accomplished and look forward to watching her continue to have success in the future as a Lumberjack.”

Sheridan:

LCM 1500 Free Progression

21:46 in 2018, 18:42 in 2019, 17:30 in 2021

LCM Bests, August 2021

1500 17:30

800 9:18

400 4:32

200 2:11

SCY bests, March 2021

1650 17:32

1000 10:34

500 5:11

200 1:59

Tininenko SCY bests

50 Free 25.93

100 Free 56.83

50 Fly 27.91

100 Fly 1:01.99

200 Fly 2:13.87

LCM bests

50 Free 29.18

100 Free 1:03.80

50 Fly 31.87

100 Fly 1:08.92

200 Fly 2:31.78

*Stats provided by Sean Marshall, BAC head coach