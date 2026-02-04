Augusta girls win at buzzer, St. Patrick's boys lead entire way in non-league doubleheader

GREAT FALLS — In the second of two non-conference Class C doubleheaders this season between Augusta and St. Patrick's Academy, the results were the same Tuesday night — but in a different fashion.

With the girls game tied 33-33 in the final seconds, Payten Rapp of Augusta hits a layup off an inbound pass as time expires for a 35-33 win. The boys game on the other hand saw the Wolfhounds lead from start to finish in a 63-56 win.

St. Patrick's senior Jordan Flansburg set the tone early on, scoring 12 of the first 14 points en route to delivering 28 in the win.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: