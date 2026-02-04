High School College More Sports Watch Now
Augusta girls win at buzzer, St. Patrick's boys lead entire way in non-league doubleheader

GREAT FALLS — In the second of two non-conference Class C doubleheaders this season between Augusta and St. Patrick's Academy, the results were the same Tuesday night — but in a different fashion.

With the girls game tied 33-33 in the final seconds, Payten Rapp of Augusta hits a layup off an inbound pass as time expires for a 35-33 win. The boys game on the other hand saw the Wolfhounds lead from start to finish in a 63-56 win.

St. Patrick's senior Jordan Flansburg set the tone early on, scoring 12 of the first 14 points en route to delivering 28 in the win.

Augusta girls win at buzzer, St. Patrick's boys lead the whole way in non-conference doubleheader split

