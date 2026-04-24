Anaconda, Jefferson jumping to Class A among MHSA reclassifications for 2027-28

HELENA — The Montana High School Association Executive Board has approved reclassification for six schools beginning in the 2027-28 academic year, shifting competitive landscapes in multiple sports across the state.

At its April 20–21 meeting, the board voted to move:

Anaconda from Class B to Class A, tentatively in the Southwest conference for most sports.

Jefferson from Class B to Class A, tentatively assigned to the Southeast conference for most sports.

Cascade from Class C to Class B, joining District 1B for basketball, volleyball and track, and remaining the Northern division for 8-player football and Western B-C division for wrestling.

Park City from Class C to Class B, moving into District 4B for basketball, volleyball and track, and the Southeast division for golf.

Fairview from Class B to Class C, assigned to District 2C for several sports, the Eastern division for golf, and remaining in the Eastern division for 8-player football.

Plentywood from Class B to Class C, placed in District 2C for basketball, volleyball and track, and the Eastern division for golf.

Butte Central again met enrollment guidelines to change classifications but petitioned successfully to remain in Class A.

In other classification-related actions, the board approved changes to wrestling division assignments for Three Forks and Ennis following the dissolution of their cooperative agreements, moving each from Eastern Class A wrestling to Western Class B-C.

The MHSA approved significant changes to high school wrestling that will take effect in the 2026-27 season.

For the first time, girls’ wrestling will be split into two classifications — Class AA and Class A-B-C. In each classification, 16 wrestlers will qualify per weight class, with the top six finishers earning medals at the state tournament. Girls wrestling will continue to feature six divisional seeding tournaments held at the same time and location as the boys divisional events.

On the boys’ side, weight classes will change to align with the 14 standard NFHS weight divisions. The new weights will be 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215, and 285 pounds.

Also, the MHSA board approved a new bracket format for the state baseball tournament and dissolved the Master Basketball Scheduling Committee in favor of classification-specific scheduling.

The board also approved the 8-player football bracket format for the 2026–2029 seasons, which will be in place starting this fall. Click here to see the new bracket format: 8-Player Football Bracket

The board adopted new safety protocols, including a required pre-event medical meeting before every MHSA athletic contest. It also approved "Coaching Mental Wellness" as the new annual continuing education requirement for all coaches beginning in 2026-27.

The board’s final meeting of the 2025-26 school year will be June 23, moved from its originally scheduled date of June 18. To see the entire MHSA press release for its most recent meeting, click here.

