All in the family: Bigfork's Wade siblings reflect on matching State B golf championships

BIGFORK — For some athletes sports just run in the family, and that couldn't ring more true for Bigfork golfers Colin and Keni Wade — the duo on Wednesday each brought home an individual championship at the Class B state tournament at the Marias Golf Club in Shelby.

"I did feel pretty confident," said Colin Wade, a junior. "I felt like if I played good nobody could beat me, and that’s what happened."

Confidence was also shared by his younger sister Keni.

"I definitely knew I could do it," said the the sophomore sibling. "I just needed to believe in myself and be confident."

After shooting a 74 in the final round to secure a three-stroke win, Colin had the opportunity to see his sister follow suit.

"I won first and I was able to watch her on the last hole and we were all sitting on the green trying to figure out if she's winning, if she's behind or where she's at," Colin said with a smile. "So it was really cool when she walked off the green and we figured out that she won also."

Although elated about his own state title, Colin said it wasn’t the his favorite part of the tournament.

"I think I was more happy when I heard she did it too," said the proud older brother. "Especially because she beat the defending champ too. So that was a big deal, but it's a super good feeling that we both did it in the same year."

Keni echoed her brother's thoughts, and after shooting 80 in the final round and claiming a three-stroke win of her own, she couldn’t be happier about how it all unfolded.

"It's pretty cool," said Keni. "Especially to do it with my brother with the family connection, like playing so well and being able to win state together."

Having been raised in a golf family with their grandparents getting them on the course as soon as they could walk, it truly is more than just a game for the Wades.

"I think it's pretty important because my mom went to high school at Shelby and so we both won on her home course," said Keni. "And so it was kind of just a big connection that was really cool."

The dynamic duo will get their chance to take a swing at some different competition next year as Bigfork moves up to Class A where the Wades hope to continue their success.

