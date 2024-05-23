A great achievement: Audrey Baker looks to close Great Falls Central career with discus title

GREAT FALLS — Ranked No. 1 in Class C and No. 2 in the state across all classifications, Great Falls Central’s Audrey Baker is hoping to closing her high school career as a discus state champion.

As a junior during the 2023 Northern C divisional track meet, Baker set the meet record at 126 feet, 9 inches. Fast forward to her senior year at the same divisional meet, she broke her own record on her first attempt with a mark of 128-2. Two attempts later she set the new record at 138-6.

“I felt pretty confident that I would break it just based on my marks this season. I was a little bit nervous just because of the meet,” Baker said. “There was kind of a lot of pressure but I just went in and it felt good to break it on my first throw.”

The 12-foot improvement from her junior to senior year came at a cost. Baker decided not to play basketball for the Mustangs during her senior year as she shifted her focus solely to “getting stronger and more explosive” in her throws.

Baker told MTN Sports that it was a difficult choice to not play basketball her final year, but the risk was worth the reward as her marks have seen great improvement.

Baker finished sixth, fourth and third in the discus throw at state during her first three years of high school. This year she will head into the state meet with her mark being 14-feet longer than the next closest competitor, giving her a ton of confidence.

“It’s an achievement that I’ve wanted to do all four year and this year I feel like I have a really good chance to do it,” Baker said. “It would be just a great achievement.”

Regardless of the outcome at the state meet, Baker made it clear that she has enjoyed the journey and appreciates the help she has gotten from a certain coach.

“Honestly I’m just thankful and grateful for my coach, who’s my dad. All the work that he’s made me put in and the work that he’s put in himself to get me where I am,” she said.

Baker will have her shot at the state title on Friday as the meet gets underway at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.