8-Man football realignment among MHSA's latest executive board actions

HELENA — The Montana High School Association's executive board held a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

The MHSA announced its latest board actions on Wednesday. Among them, the MHSA announced realignment in 8-Man football.

The board approved the St Regis-Mullan (Idaho) co-op sponsorship and placed the team in the 8‐player Western division. The board also approved moving Twin Bridges up from 6-Man football to 8-Man. Twin Bridges will compete in the South division.

The Board approved the proposed realignment for 8‐Man football to go from divisions to four beginning in the 2024 season. To see the new 8-Man alignment, click here.

Additionally, the board approved the proposed realignment for basketball, track and field and volleyball for the 13C and 14C districts. The 13C and 14C will now consolidate to become the 13C in 2024‐25.

The following schools will represent District 13C: Alberton, Charlo, Drummond, Philipsburg, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Noxon, St. Regis, Seeley‐Swan, Two Eagle River, Valley Christian, and Victor.

The board also approved a change to qualifying procedures for the Southern C divisional track and field meet.

Last year at the 4C, 5C and 6C district meets the top two places qualified for divisionals and then the next four best overall times, distances and heights also qualified. Beginning this year the same procedures will be in place, but participants will also qualify for divisionals through divisional qualifying marks.

