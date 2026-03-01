High School College More Sports Watch Now
6 state tournament berths up for grabs with Class C challenge games Monday

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports
Box Elder takes on Belt at the Northern C boys basketball tournament on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Great Falls.
The brackets for the Class C state boys and girls basketball tournaments aren't decided — far from it. But they'll come into clearer focus with a slew of upcoming challenge games.

The state tournament representatives from the Northern C, Western C and Southern C divisionals will be finalized Monday with six spots still hanging in the balance.

For the boys, Box Elder will challenge Chester-Joplin-Inverness at 4 p.m. for the North's No. 2 bid, St. Regis will take on West Yellowstone at 6 p.m. for the West's second state berth, and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine will challenge Roy-Winifred at 7 for the South's No. 2 spot.

On the girls side, Shields Valley takes on West Yellowstone at 4:30 for the West's second state bid, North Star will challenge Belt at 5:30 for the North's No. 2 spot, and Custer-Hysham will oppose Melstone for the South's second state position, also at 5:30.

The Eastern C will contest its divisional tournament March 4-7 in Miles City.

The boys teams that clinched Class C state tournament berths with divisional championships this past weekend are Belt from the North, Winnett-Grass Range from the South and Manhattan Christian from the West.

Girls divisional champions headed to state are C-J-I from the North, D-G-S-G from the South and Drummond from the West.

The Class C state tournament will be held March 11-14 at Dahlberg Arena on the campus of the University of Montana in Missoula.

