2021 State A soccer scores, pairings

The Class A soccer playoffs begin with play-in games on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The boys bracket can be found here. The girls bracket can be found here.

The scores and pairings for the boys and girls playoffs can be found below.

Boys Class A soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Play-in game — Lone Peak 1, Billings Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1 — Livingston 1, Stevensville 0

Game 2 — Whitefish 5, Corvallis 1

Game 3 — Missoula Loyola 1, Bigfork, 0

Game 4 — Columbia Falls 3, Lone Peak 0

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 5— Whitefish @ Livingston, TBD (Semifinal)

Game 6— Columbia Falls @ Missoula Loyola, noon (Semifinal)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 7—Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (State championship)

Girls Class A soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Play-in game — Laurel 4, Livingston 0

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1 — Billings Central 6, Hamilton 0

Game 2 — Whitefish 10, Loyola 0

Game 3 — Bigfork 3, Stevensville 2 (OT)

Game 4 — Laurel 3, Columbia Falls 1

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 5— Whitefish @ Billings Central, noon (Semifinal)

Game 6—Bigfork @ Laurel, 1 p.m. (Semifinal)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 7—Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (State championship)