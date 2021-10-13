Watch
2021 State A soccer scores, pairings

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Stevensville's Kyra Nishimoto kicks the ball during a game against Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 13:24:41-04

The Class A soccer playoffs begin with play-in games on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The boys bracket can be found here. The girls bracket can be found here.

The scores and pairings for the boys and girls playoffs can be found below.

Boys Class A soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Play-in game — Lone Peak 1, Billings Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1 — Livingston 1, Stevensville 0
Game 2 — Whitefish 5, Corvallis 1
Game 3 — Missoula Loyola 1, Bigfork, 0
Game 4 — Columbia Falls 3, Lone Peak 0

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 5— Whitefish @ Livingston, TBD (Semifinal)
Game 6— Columbia Falls @ Missoula Loyola, noon (Semifinal)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 7—Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (State championship)

Girls Class A soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Play-in game — Laurel 4, Livingston 0

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1 — Billings Central 6, Hamilton 0
Game 2 — Whitefish 10, Loyola 0
Game 3 — Bigfork 3, Stevensville 2 (OT)
Game 4 — Laurel 3, Columbia Falls 1

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 5— Whitefish @ Billings Central, noon (Semifinal)
Game 6—Bigfork @ Laurel, 1 p.m. (Semifinal)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 7—Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (State championship)

