10 from Montana are finalists for national high school coach of the year honors

FORT SHAW — Ten coaches from Montana have been selected as finalists for national coach of the year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

The finalists are: Billings Central football coach Jim Stanton and boys basketball coach Jim Stergar, Havre girls basketball coach Dustin Kraske, Conrad girls track and field coach Jim Carroll, Scobey boys track and field coach Larry Henderson, Helena High soccer coach Carl Straub, Helena Capital softball coach Mike Miller, Butte High swimming coach Lynn Shrader, Corvallis track assistant Garrett Middleton and Hardin assistant volleyball coach Bernice Cook.

Kraske and Miller retired from their respective coaching posts at Havre and Helena High following the 2023-24 academic year.

Coaches are nominated by each state. Eight finalists are selected in each sport.

Finalists will be honored during the national coach of the year awards banquet during the NHSACA national convention in Rapid City, S.D. on June 25. Winners will be announced in 19 recognized sports categories.

The nominees and finalists were selected based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage. They are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching, using a sport-specific rubric to assign points in each category.

The NHSACA has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

