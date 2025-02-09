Western B-C wrestling: Eureka boys, Anaconda girls reign over divisional tourney

BUTTE — The Eureka boys and Anaconda girls picked up divisional team titles at the Western B-C tournament on Saturday at the Butte Civic Center.

Powered by six top-three finishes, the Lions fended off Cut Bank 208 points to 204. Eureka's Timothy Schmidt won the divisional crown at 126 pounds and teammate Wes Banks won at 285.

Conrad took third in the team standings with 187.5, Plains/Hot Springs was fourth with 180.5 and Choteau fifth with 164.5.

Jefferson senior Brady Armstrong won his fourth straight B-C title, this time at 215 pounds, and will be chasing a second straight state title next week.

In the girls tournament, Anaconda cruised to the team title with 191 points while Cut Bank finished in second with 153. Conrad took third with 121, Deer Lodge fourth with 93, and St. Ignatius fifth with 81.

Rachel Rogers won an individual title for the Copperheads at 105 pounds as did teammate Addy Holland at 115.

For full results, visit trackwrestling.com.

The Class B-C state wrestling tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

