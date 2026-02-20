BILLINGS — It’s one of the biggest high school sports weekends on the calendar, and it’s under way in Billings.

Wrestling’s parade of athletes sparked Day 2 of Montana’s all-class state tournaments Friday morning inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Teams and athletes from every corner of Big Sky Country took center stage with over 1,000 athletes combined between boys and girls — some wrestlers riding high on the shoulders of teammates; others carrying the load and the team logos.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

WATCH: 2026 Montana state wrestling parade of athletes

The tournaments started Thursday with boys first-round matches and girls first- and second-round matches. Semifinals are set for Friday around 5 p.m. with championship matches starting Saturday at roughly 3:30 p.m.