High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Actions

WATCH: 2026 Montana state wrestling parade of athletes

Parade of Athletes
Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Wrestlers participate in the Parade of Athletes at the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.
Parade of Athletes
Parade of Athletes
Parade of Athletes
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — It’s one of the biggest high school sports weekends on the calendar, and it’s under way in Billings.

Wrestling’s parade of athletes sparked Day 2 of Montana’s all-class state tournaments Friday morning inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Teams and athletes from every corner of Big Sky Country took center stage with over 1,000 athletes combined between boys and girls — some wrestlers riding high on the shoulders of teammates; others carrying the load and the team logos.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

WATCH: 2026 Montana state wrestling parade of athletes

The tournaments started Thursday with boys first-round matches and girls first- and second-round matches. Semifinals are set for Friday around 5 p.m. with championship matches starting Saturday at roughly 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state