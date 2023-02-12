State wrestling: Final girls team scores, individual results

MTN Sports

State wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Billings Metra Girls Team scores Class AA: Billings Senior 202, Butte 156, Kalispell Flathead 127, Kalispell Glacier 114.5, Billings Skyview 100, Billings West 80, Belgrade 45, Helena Capital 43, Bozeman 38, Missoula Big Sky 26, Helena 25, Great Falls 24, Great Falls CMR 4, Bozeman Gallatin 4, Class A-B-C: Ronan 119, Miles City 98, Baker 67, Havre 62, Simms 56, Lockwood 46.5, Corvallis 45, Browning 38, Poplar 37, Custer-Hysham 36, Lewistown 36, Huntley Project 36, Conrad 35, Eureka 34, Harlem 33, Columbia Falls 31, Anaconda 30, Frenchtown 30, Sidney 30, Polson 28, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26, East Helena 25.5, Florence 25, Big Sandy 22, Chinook 21, Circle 20, Glasgow 20, Wolf Point 20, Cut Bank 18, Plains-Hot Springs 18, Livingston 17, Valier 16, Dillon 15, Fort Benton 14, Columbus-Absarokee 11, Hardin 10, Red Lodge 10, Whitefish 10, Hamilton 9, Deer Lodge 7, Shelby 7, Shepherd 7, Darby 6, Colstrip 4, Choteau 3. Individual placing matches G - 100 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Angelina Escarcega of Poplar Girls

2nd Place - Kiera Davis of Corvallis Girls

3rd Place - Hayley Petersen of Simms Girls

4th Place - Jaelynn Nace of Columbia Falls Girls

5th Place - Saellah Nomee of Ronan Girls

6th Place - Samantha Day of Lincoln County Girls 1st Place Match Angelina Escarcega (Poplar Girls) 4-0, . over Kiera Davis (Corvallis Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 4:16) 3rd Place Match Hayley Petersen (Simms Girls) 4-1, . over Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 4-2, . (Fall 2:55) 5th Place Match Saellah Nomee (Ronan Girls) 3-2, . over Samantha Day (Lincoln County Girls) 3-3, . (Fall 4:20) G - 107 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Rebecca Birdwell of Fergus (Lewistown) Girls

2nd Place - Brooke Yeadon of Glacier (Kalispell) Girls

3rd Place - Harley Labuda of Big Sandy Girls

4th Place - Ava Krings of Conrad Girls

5th Place - Kaylee LaPier of Butte Girls

6th Place - Brinly Youso of Flathead Girls 1st Place Match Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown) Girls) 4-0, . over Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 3-1, . (Dec 4-1) 3rd Place Match Harley Labuda (Big Sandy Girls) 4-1, . over Ava Krings (Conrad Girls) 4-2, . (Fall 4:43) 5th Place Match Kaylee LaPier (Butte Girls) 3-2, . over Brinly Youso (Flathead Girls) 4-3, . (Fall 2:49) G - 114 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kaura Coles of Glacier (Kalispell) Girls

2nd Place - Kaylin Taylor of Great Falls / Msdb Girls

3rd Place - Robin Leidholt of Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls

4th Place - Ariana Conklin of Glacier (Kalispell) Girls

5th Place - Skye Shelmerdine of Flathead Girls

6th Place - Bailee Shepardson of Park / Sweet Grass Co Girls 1st Place Match Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 4-0, . over Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 3-1, . (TF-1.5 4:32 (18-0)) 3rd Place Match Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 4-1, . over Ariana Conklin (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 3-2, . (Dec 4-1) 5th Place Match Skye Shelmerdine (Flathead Girls) 5-2, . over Bailee Shepardson (Park / Sweet Grass Co Girls) 5-3, . (Fall 1:42) G - 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Taylor Lay of Helena Capital Girls

2nd Place - Sophie Grunhuvd of Butte Girls

3rd Place - Meadow Mahlmeister of Lockwood Girls

4th Place - Grayle Fox of Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls

5th Place - Bella Downing of Flathead Girls

6th Place - Isabella Dillon of Billings Senior High School Girls 1st Place Match Taylor Lay (Helena Capital Girls) 4-0, . over Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte Girls) 3-1, . (Dec 7-1) 3rd Place Match Meadow Mahlmeister (Lockwood Girls) 4-1, . over Grayle Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 3-2, . (Dec 7-0) 5th Place Match Bella Downing (Flathead Girls) 4-2, . over Isabella Dillon (Billings Senior High School Girls) 3-3, . (Fall 0:32) G - 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brynn Brower of Billings Skyview Girls

2nd Place - Jacey Gorder of Baker Girls

3rd Place - Katie Dolence of Ronan Girls

4th Place - Lucia Schlapfer of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls

5th Place - Faye Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges Girls

6th Place - Kaitlyn Johnson of Harlem Girls 1st Place Match Brynn Brower (Billings Skyview Girls) 4-0, . over Jacey Gorder (Baker Girls) 3-1, . (Dec 11-9) 3rd Place Match Katie Dolence (Ronan Girls) 4-1, . over Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 3-2, . (Dec 6-4) 5th Place Match Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges Girls) 4-2, . over Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem Girls) 3-3, . (SV-1 7-5) G - 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Lili Schubarth of Simms Girls

2nd Place - Amaiya Kirn of Sidney / Fairview Girls

3rd Place - Brynn Courville of Ronan Girls

4th Place - Evija Cagle of Billings Skyview Girls

5th Place - Nevaeh Grunhuvd of Butte Girls

6th Place - Teya Edwards of Butte Girls 1st Place Match Lili Schubarth (Simms Girls) 4-0, . over Amaiya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 3-1, . (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Brynn Courville (Ronan Girls) 4-1, . over Evija Cagle (Billings Skyview Girls) 4-2, . (Inj. 3:22) 5th Place Match Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte Girls) 3-2, . over Teya Edwards (Butte Girls) 3-3, . (Fall 4:10) G - 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project Girls

2nd Place - Makenzee Neal of Billings West Girls

3rd Place - Dakota Petersen of East Helena Girls

4th Place - Lillian MacDonald of Plains / Hot Springs Girls

5th Place - Yasmine Tatsey-McKay of Browning Girls

6th Place - Joli Beston of Wolf Point Girls 1st Place Match Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project Girls) 4-0, . over Makenzee Neal (Billings West Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 5:21) 3rd Place Match Dakota Petersen (East Helena Girls) 5-1, . over Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs Girls) 3-2, . (Fall 1:37) 5th Place Match Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (Browning Girls) 4-2, . over Joli Beston (Wolf Point Girls) 2-3, . (TB-1 4-2) G - 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kaitlyn Thorn of Bozeman Girls

2nd Place - Paige Gershmel of Billings Senior High School Girls

3rd Place - Ariana Ellison of Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls

4th Place - Mattie Stepan of Butte Girls

5th Place - Aubree Erickson of Havre Girls

6th Place - Jasmine Cartwright of Glacier (Kalispell) Girls 1st Place Match Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman Girls) 4-0, . over Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High School Girls) 3-1, . (Dec 5-3) 3rd Place Match Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 4-1, . over Mattie Stepan (Butte Girls) 5-2, . (Fall 3:44) 5th Place Match Aubree Erickson (Havre Girls) 5-2, . over Jasmine Cartwright (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 3-3, . (Fall 2:00) G - 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Trinity Barrus of Custer/Hysham Girls

2nd Place - Kendal Tucker of Billings Senior High School Girls

3rd Place - Kya Gilmore of Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls

4th Place - Jayda Harbaugh of Baker Girls

5th Place - Hailey Sutton of Florence-Carlton Girls

6th Place - Haven Ferguson of Billings Skyview Girls 1st Place Match Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham Girls) 4-0, . over Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High School Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 4:00) 3rd Place Match Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 4-1, . over Jayda Harbaugh (Baker Girls) 3-2, . (Fall 2:57) 5th Place Match Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton Girls) 4-2, . over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview Girls) 3-3, . (Fall 4:36) G - 165 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - KyLee Lindsley of Belgrade Girls

2nd Place - Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior High School Girls

3rd Place - Hayla Hoffman of Butte Girls

4th Place - Amilia Blackcrow of Harlem Girls

5th Place - Celia Jaeger of Billings Senior High School Girls

6th Place - Abi Dyba of Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls 1st Place Match KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade Girls) 4-0, . over Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 4:18) 3rd Place Match Hayla Hoffman (Butte Girls) 4-1, . over Amilia Blackcrow (Harlem Girls) 3-2, . (Fall 1:51) 5th Place Match Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High School Girls) 4-2, . over Abi Dyba (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 3-3, . (Fall 0:49) G - 185 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview Girls

2nd Place - Clara Laird of Havre Girls

3rd Place - Torie Jamieson of Billings Senior High School Girls

4th Place - Hannah Monroe of Valier Girls

5th Place - Lillian Hamner of Billings Senior High School Girls

6th Place - Opal Brannon of Lincoln County Girls 1st Place Match Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview Girls) 3-0, . over Clara Laird (Havre Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 0:39) 3rd Place Match Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School Girls) 4-1, . over Hannah Monroe (Valier Girls) 2-2, . (Dec 8-5) 5th Place Match Lillian Hamner (Billings Senior High School Girls) 4-2, . over Opal Brannon (Lincoln County Girls) 3-3, . (Fall 0:17) G - 235 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Tirza TwoTeeth of Ronan Girls

2nd Place - Evy Mackey of Billings West Girls

3rd Place - Kelby Brewer of Billings Senior High School Girls

4th Place - Marika Bonner of Billings West Girls

5th Place - Makenna Bazo of Butte Girls

6th Place - Aliyah Stiffarm of Havre Girls 1st Place Match Tirza TwoTeeth (Ronan Girls) 4-0, . over Evy Mackey (Billings West Girls) 3-1, . (Fall 0:39) 3rd Place Match Kelby Brewer (Billings Senior High School Girls) 6-1, . over Marika Bonner (Billings West Girls) 3-2, . (Fall 1:37) 5th Place Match Makenna Bazo (Butte Girls) 4-2, . over Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre Girls) 2-3, . (For.)

