State wrestling: Final Class A team scores, individual results

MTN Sports

Posted at 9:20 PM, Feb 11, 2023

State wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Billings Metra Class A Team scores: Columbia Falls 201, Miles City 152, Laurel 146, Sidney 144.5, Frenchtown 131, Havre 124, Lockwood 118, Ronan 84.5, Hamilton 76, Livingston 73, Glendive 69, Lewistown 69, Hardin 67, Libby 58, Browning 51, Dillon 32, Corvallis 29, Whitefish 18, Billings Central 14, East Helena 14, Stevensville 10, Polson 2. Individual placing matches A - 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Isaac Stewart of Frenchtown

2nd Place - Gordon Knapp of Sidney / Fairview

3rd Place - Traic Fainter of Columbia Falls

4th Place - Kona Fandrich of Lockwood

5th Place - Philip Westrick of Lockwood

6th Place - August Courville of Ronan 1st Place Match Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown) 43-3, Sr. over Gordon Knapp (Sidney / Fairview) 48-5, Jr. (Dec 7-4) 3rd Place Match Traic Fainter (Columbia Falls) 22-5, Jr. over Kona Fandrich (Lockwood) 26-7, Fr. (Fall 2:32) 5th Place Match Philip Westrick (Lockwood) 23-13, 8th. over August Courville (Ronan) 26-14, So. (Fall 2:53) A - 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Logan Barnes of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges

2nd Place - Cale Nedens of Hardin

3rd Place - Matt Lemer of Havre

4th Place - Elijah Nose of Laurel

5th Place - Jake Phalen of Custer Co. (Miles City)

6th Place - Konner Heath of Laurel 1st Place Match Logan Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 45-4, Fr. over Cale Nedens (Hardin) 47-9, 8th. (Dec 7-5) 3rd Place Match Matt Lemer (Havre) 39-7, So. over Elijah Nose (Laurel) 14-3, So. (Dec 6-0) 5th Place Match Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 38-17, Fr. over Konner Heath (Laurel) 31-7, So. (Dec 7-4) A - 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brody Ketterling of Lockwood

2nd Place - Ridge Cote of Ronan

3rd Place - Ryder Hansen of Frenchtown

4th Place - Brody Keysor of Sidney / Fairview

5th Place - Michael Moorman of Laurel

6th Place - Tristan Swanson of Dawson County 1st Place Match Brody Ketterling (Lockwood) 48-4, Fr. over Ridge Cote (Ronan) 40-9, So. (Dec 7-2) 3rd Place Match Ryder Hansen (Frenchtown) 24-10, Sr. over Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 37-17, 8th. (Dec 7-3) 5th Place Match Michael Moorman (Laurel) 32-12, Fr. over Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 28-14, So. (Dec 14-7) A - 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Cole Krutzfeldt of Lockwood

2nd Place - Tyler Gilfry of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - Austin Berry of Dawson County

4th Place - Dalton Hinbauch of Lockwood

5th Place - Damen McCord of Fergus (Lewistown)

6th Place - Holden Hoiness of Laurel 1st Place Match Cole Krutzfeldt (Lockwood) 42-2, So. over Tyler Gilfry (Columbia Falls) 31-7, Sr. (Dec 13-6) 3rd Place Match Austin Berry (Dawson County) 43-5, Sr. over Dalton Hinbauch (Lockwood) 33-12, So. (Dec 6-5) 5th Place Match Damen McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 18-14, Sr. over Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 35-23, 8th. (TF-1.5 3:00 (17-1)) A - 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Reece Graves of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Jesse Anson of Hamilton

3rd Place - Isaac Beardsley of Custer Co. (Miles City)

4th Place - Trae DeSaveur of Park / Sweet Grass Co

5th Place - Matthew Reske of Dawson County

6th Place - Blake Hoerner of Columbia Falls 1st Place Match Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 43-6, So. over Jesse Anson (Hamilton) 31-4, Sr. (Fall 5:24) 3rd Place Match Isaac Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 25-6, Jr. over Trae DeSaveur (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 35-9, Sr. (Fall 2:40) 5th Place Match Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 25-14, So. over Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 33-10, So. (Fall 3:51) A - 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Tristan Stygles of Havre

2nd Place - Chris Rathjen of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - Owen Lonski of Sidney / Fairview

4th Place - Currey Brown of Custer Co. (Miles City)

5th Place - Gage McGillvray of Park / Sweet Grass Co

6th Place - Winslow Peters of Columbia Falls 1st Place Match Tristan Stygles (Havre) 32-9, Jr. over Chris Rathjen (Columbia Falls) 41-9, Jr. (Fall 1:00) 3rd Place Match Owen Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 35-13, Sr. over Currey Brown (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 29-9, Sr. (Dec 6-2) 5th Place Match Gage McGillvray (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 29-9, Sr. over Winslow Peters (Columbia Falls) 28-7, So. (Fall 4:02) A - 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Zander Dean of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Tahj Wells of Browning

3rd Place - Sean Mehling of Hardin

4th Place - Koda King of Ronan

5th Place - Aden Winder of Laurel

6th Place - Billy Gustafson of Columbia Falls 1st Place Match Zander Dean (Sidney / Fairview) 49-2, Sr. over Tahj Wells (Browning) 26-7, So. (Dec 8-3) 3rd Place Match Sean Mehling (Hardin) 49-5, Sr. over Koda King (Ronan) 36-11, So. (Fall 1:46) 5th Place Match Aden Winder (Laurel) 42-13, Sr. over Billy Gustafson (Columbia Falls) 34-14, Jr. (Fall 2:26) A - 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Danyk Jacobsen of Park / Sweet Grass Co

2nd Place - Reinhard Bold of Havre

3rd Place - Blaise Cronk of Columbia Falls

4th Place - Josiah Kilman of Columbia Falls

5th Place - Kade Wersland of Laurel

6th Place - Deegan Tvedt of Custer Co. (Miles City) 1st Place Match Danyk Jacobsen (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 26-2, Sr. over Reinhard Bold (Havre) 15-3, Jr. (Dec 8-2) 3rd Place Match Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 34-6, Fr. over Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls) 23-3, Sr. (Fall 2:41) 5th Place Match Kade Wersland (Laurel) 42-15, Jr. over Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 31-24, So. (Dec 11-4) A - 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls

2nd Place - Miles Wells of Hardin

3rd Place - Espyn Hostetler of Dawson County

4th Place - Landon Bishop of Ronan

5th Place - Owen Younger of Laurel

6th Place - Beau Mares of Laurel 1st Place Match Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 48-0, Sr. over Miles Wells (Hardin) 46-8, Jr. (Dec 7-6) 3rd Place Match Espyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 32-7, Sr. over Landon Bishop (Ronan) 16-8, Jr. (Dec 10-9) 5th Place Match Owen Younger (Laurel) 41-15, Jr. over Beau Mares (Laurel) 37-20, Jr. (Fall 1:44) A - 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Camden Johnson of Laurel

2nd Place - Wyatt Elam of Fergus (Lewistown)

3rd Place - Rowdy Crump of Columbia Falls

4th Place - Kadin Wise of Sidney / Fairview

5th Place - Andrew Frederick of Hamilton

6th Place - James Warner of Libby/Troy 1st Place Match Camden Johnson (Laurel) 38-7, Sr. over Wyatt Elam (Fergus (Lewistown)) 33-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 40-11, So. over Kadin Wise (Sidney / Fairview) 37-22, Sr. (SV-1 4-2) 5th Place Match Andrew Frederick (Hamilton) 18-8, Jr. over James Warner (Libby/Troy) 20-16, Sr. (Inj. 1:49) A - 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kale VanCampen of Havre

2nd Place - Noah Rausch of Frenchtown

3rd Place - Brandon Role of Columbia Falls

4th Place - Easton DeJong of Custer Co. (Miles City)

5th Place - Nathan Hansen of Frenchtown

6th Place - Clayton Beall of Hamilton 1st Place Match Kale VanCampen (Havre) 7-0, Sr. over Noah Rausch (Frenchtown) 48-4, Sr. (Dec 10-5) 3rd Place Match Brandon Role (Columbia Falls) 37-14, Sr. over Easton DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 39-13, Jr. (Dec 4-3) 5th Place Match Nathan Hansen (Frenchtown) 24-7, Jr. over Clayton Beall (Hamilton) 24-22, Jr. (For.) A - 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Jace DeShazer of Libby/Troy

2nd Place - Jett Boyce of Fergus (Lewistown)

3rd Place - Derrick Saltzman of Hamilton

4th Place - Jaiden Gibson of Custer Co. (Miles City)

5th Place - Bryce Weidow of Corvallis

6th Place - Kai Nash of Whitefish 1st Place Match Jace DeShazer (Libby/Troy) 49-3, Jr. over Jett Boyce (Fergus (Lewistown)) 33-5, Sr. (Fall 0:53) 3rd Place Match Derrick Saltzman (Hamilton) 36-8, Sr. over Jaiden Gibson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 43-14, Sr. (Fall 2:52) 5th Place Match Bryce Weidow (Corvallis) 19-10, Sr. over Kai Nash (Whitefish) 32-12, Sr. (Fall 2:25) A - 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Holden Meged of Custer Co. (Miles City)

2nd Place - Brendyn Whiteman of Browning

3rd Place - Philip Herald of Frenchtown

4th Place - Jackson Miller of Custer Co. (Miles City)

5th Place - Austin Brush of Frenchtown

6th Place - Adam Shirley of East Helena 1st Place Match Holden Meged (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 24-0, Jr. over Brendyn Whiteman (Browning) 26-5, Sr. (MD 11-3) 3rd Place Match Philip Herald (Frenchtown) 40-8, Sr. over Jackson Miller (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 2:12) 5th Place Match Austin Brush (Frenchtown) 16-4, Jr. over Adam Shirley (East Helena) 8-7, Sr. (Fall 1:49)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.