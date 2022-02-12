State B-C wrestling: Huntley Project, Circle in front in team race

The Class B-C wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena on Feb. 11.
Huntley Project is cruising in the Class B team scores after the quarterfinal round. Circle leads the Class C race.
For individual weight class brackets, click here.
Class B-C Team Scores (through quarterfinals)
|1
|Huntley Project (Worden)
|98.0
|2
|Jefferson (Boulder)
|63.0
|3
|Glasgow
|45.0
|4
|Cut Bank
|43.0
|5
|Columbus/Absarokee/Park City
|36.5
|6
|Three Forks/Ennis
|35.5
|7
|Circle
|35.0
|8
|Choteau
|32.0
|9
|Lincoln County (Eureka)
|30.0
|10
|Anaconda
|29.0
|11
|Fairfield/Augusta
|28.0
|12
|Superior/Alberton
|27.5
|13
|Cascade
|26.0
|13
|Fort Benton
|26.0
|15
|Colstrip
|24.5
|16
|Conrad
|23.5
|16
|Simms
|23.5
|18
|Thompson Falls
|23.0
|19
|Whitehall/Harrison
|21.0
|20
|Malta/Whitewater
|20.0
|21
|Florence-Carlton
|18.0
|22
|Baker
|17.5
|23
|Bigfork
|17.0
|23
|Poplar
|17.0
|25
|Shepherd
|16.0
|26
|Chinook
|15.5
|27
|Wolf Point
|13.0
|28
|Red Lodge
|12.0
|29
|Plains/Hot Springs
|11.0
|30
|Broadwater (Townsend)
|9.0
|31
|St. Ignatius/Charlo
|8.0
|32
|Powder River Co. (Broadus)
|5.0
|33
|Forsyth
|4.0
|33
|Manhattan
|4.0
|35
|Arlee
|1.0
|36
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|0.0
|36
|Custer/Hysham
|0.0
|36
|Harlem
|0.0
|36
|Roundup
|0.0
|36
|Valier
|0.0
|36
|White Sulphur Springs
|0.0