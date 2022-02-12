State AA wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads Billings Senior in team scores

BILLINGS—The State AA wrestling tournament began on Friday, Feb. 11 at First Interstate Arena.
For individual weight class brackets, click here.
Team scores through quarterfinals can be found below.
Class AA Team Scores (through quarterfinals)
|1
|Flathead (Kalispell)
|136.0
|2
|Billings Senior
|126.5
|3
|Billings West
|86.0
|4
|Great Falls/MSDB
|74.5
|5
|Butte
|73.0
|6
|Helena Capital
|54.0
|7
|Great Falls Cmr
|43.0
|8
|Billings Skyview
|41.0
|9
|Glacier (Kalispell)
|32.5
|10
|Bozeman
|32.0
|11
|Belgrade
|29.0
|12
|Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart
|27.0
|13
|Gallatin
|21.0
|14
|Missoula Sentinel
|14.0
|15
|Missoula Hellgate
|12.0
|16
|Helena
|5.5