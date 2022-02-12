State A wrestling: Sidney out in front of Havre after quarterfinals

(Editor's note: this article will be updated after full scores are tabulated)
BILLINGS—The State A wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena on Feb. 11.
Sidney leads the team scores over Havre after the quarterfinals round.
For individual weight class brackets, click here.
Class A Team Scores
|1
|Sidney/Fairview
|93.5
|2
|Havre
|85.5
|3
|Frenchtown
|74.5
|4
|Custer Co. (Miles City)
|62.0
|5
|Columbia Falls
|61.0
|6
|Ronan
|60.0
|7
|Laurel
|56.0
|8
|Park (Livingston)/
|53.5
|9
|Libby/Troy
|41.0
|10
|Hardin
|36.5
|11
|Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges
|34.0
|12
|Dawson Co. (Glendive)
|33.0
|13
|Fergus (Lewistown)
|25.0
|14
|Browning
|23.0
|15
|Lockwood (Billings)
|22.0
|16
|Billings Central/Joliet
|15.0
|16
|Hamilton
|15.0
|18
|Corvallis
|13.0
|18
|Whitefish
|13.0
|20
|Polson
|6.0
|21
|Stevensville/Victor
|4.0
|22
|East Helena
|3.0
|23
|Butte Central
|1.0