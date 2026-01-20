During Guy Melby’s tenure at Sidney, the Eagles have claimed 13 state wrestling titles, though they haven’t won since 2022. That means this year’s senior class has yet to taste the top spot, but that could change next month.

“That's kind of where Laurel has gotten us the past couple of years is their depth. They bring 18 guys and 18 guys that score," Melby said. "It's going to be a battle. We're going to have to wrestle really well. There's some really good teams out there. I think we're up for the challenge and we're going to fight as hard as we can."

Sidney hungry to reclaim Class A wrestling throne

It’s also a crew that’s hungry to live up to the example set before them. The Eagles won five consecutive state titles before finishing third, second and second the past three seasons.

“These guys grew up watching that five in a row and they want to be a part of that. We have high standards in Sidney. If it's not number one, we're a little disappointed," Melby said. "These guys know that. Pressure to us is a privilege. There's some pressure to win it, because our alumni expect it, they expect it and that's what we're trying for."

The Eagles have been sharpening their craft outside of Montana quite a bit this year, and Melby thinks that exposure pays dividends in the long run.

“A lot of the teams in Montana end up wrestling each other over and over again. It's not very often we see the same people, and I kind of like that," Melby said. "We see all different kinds of wrestling, all different styles, and I think that helps us adapt to whatever we're going to see in February so that's the key."

Come mid-February, Sidney gets a chance to let it’s wrestling speak for itself as the Eagles look to hoist a team title in four years.