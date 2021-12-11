Watch
SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Dec. 10

Wrestling
Posted at 10:21 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 00:21:51-05

Below are the results of high school wrestling matches from Friday, Dec. 10. Results can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school wrestling

Scottie Invitational (Glasgow)

Boys team scores

Sidney 48.0
2Huntley Project  44.0
3Glasgow 42.0
4Custer Co. (Miles City) 30.0
5Circle  29.5
6Colstrip 27.0
7Billings Central 25.5
8Fairfield 22.5
9Choteau 22.0
9Poplar  22.0
11Simms 21.0
12Chinook 20.0
12Dawson County  20.0
12Malta  20.0
15Hardin  18.0
16Shepherd 16.0
17Fort Benton 13.0
18Broadus  10.5
19Baker 10.0
20Chester-Joplin-Inverness  8.0
21Wolf Point  7.0
22Forsyth 4.0
22Harlem  4.0
22Roundup  4.0
25Manhattan  2.0
26Big Sandy 0.0
26Custer-Hysham 0.0
