Scoreboard: Class AA boys wrestling rankings

Boys wrestling Class AA rankings (Dec. 17, 2024) Top 6 teams: 1, Billings West 159; 2, Kalispell Flathead 120; 3, Great Falls 90; 4, Billings Senior 59; 5, Gallatin 48; 6, Great Falls CMR 47. 103: 1, Jackson Roby, Billings West; 2, Hunter Beeman, Billings Senior; 3, Aiden Lake, Kalispell Flathead; 4, Kellen Booth, Billings Skyview; 5, Jace Renier, Great Falls; 6, Kaiden Livergood, Great Falls CMR. 110: 1, Cody Westlake, Belgrade; 2, Aiden Sweat, Kalispell Glacier; 3, Keegan Hunt, Butte; 4, Dayton Naldrett, Kalispell Flathead; 5, Caleb Poe-Hatten, Kalispell Flathead; 6, Carson Worthen, Belgrade. 118: 1, Kellen Downing, Kalispell Flathead; 2, Zach Morse, Billings West; 3, Danny Green, Billings Skyview; 4, Wyatt Shull, Helena Capital; 5, Tanner Laslovich, Gallatin; 6, Reveles McEwen, Butte. 126: 1, Cael Floerchinger, Great Falls ; 2, Nolan Brown, Belgrade; 3, Diesel Thompson, Kalispell Flathead; 4, Paydon De La Garza, Great Falls CMR; 5, Jayce Kolendich, Missoula Sentinel; 6, Braxton Barent, Billings West. 132: 1, Chris Grossman, Billings Skyview ; 2, Hunter Arriaga, Kalispell Flathead; 3, Kona Fandrich, Billings Senior; 4, Logan Shores, Billings West; 5, Ryder Crawford, Gallatin; 6, Ross Tolliver, Great Falls. 138: 1, Makael Aguayo, Billings West; 2, Gage Clother, Great Falls; 3, Madden Jensen, Great Falls CMR; 4, Daniel Evert, Kalispell Flathead; 5, Ryder McEwen, Butte; 6, Cashton Spolar, Helena Captial. 144: 1, Aiden Downing, Kalispell Flathead ; 2, Bode Hazlett, Butte; 3, Devin Grossman, Billings Skyview; 4, Bladen Madel, Great Falls; 5, Carter Sanderson, Billings West; 6, Kade Wallace, Missoula Sentinel. 150: 1, Jace Komac, Great Falls; 2, Chris Acuna, Billings Senior; 3, Brett Chivers, Kalispell Flathead; 4, Josh Garcia, Billings West; 5, Will Stepan, Butte; 6, Cooper McGovern, Gallatin. 157: 1, Kale Baumann, Great Falls; 2, Dane Lake, Kalispell Flathead; 3, Ty Laslovich, Gallatin; 4, Jack Ryan, Billings West; 5, Paul Murch, Billings Senior; 6, Teagan Dixon, Great Falls CMR. 165: 1, Nikola Coles, Kalispell Glacier; 2, Boden Bentley, Billings West; 3, Lane Chivers, Kalispell Flathead; 4, Kenny Carlos, Billings Senior; 5, Blake Dunning, Missoula Sentinel; 6, Tanner Davis, Missoula Big Sky. 175: 1, Payton Cicero, Billings West; 2, Gabe Rosales, Billings West; 3, Clifford Nance, Kalispell Flathead; 4, Carson Shaw, Gallatin; 5, Dane Butler, Helena Capital; 6, Nash Gentry, Belgrade. 190: 1, Cole Graham, Helena Capital; 2, Anthony Garcia, Billings West; 3, Gage Allen, Great Falls CMR; 4, Weston James, Gallatin; 5, Mark Ahner, Kalispell Glacier; 6, Kolby Noble, Great Falls. 215: 1, Noah Dionne, Great Falls CMR; 2, Tommy Springman, Gallatin; 3, Colby Reichenbach, Billings West; 4, Woody Shirley, Billings Senior; 5, Peyton Fenner, Great Falls CMR; 6, Sean Polk, Missoula Sentinel. 285: 1, Kaden Barrett, Billings West; 2, Isaac Tolen, Great Falls; 3, Christian Allies, Billings West; 4, Parker Connoly Warner, Billings Senior; 5, Chuck Gehl, Missoula Big Sky; 6, Noah Horn, Kalispell Glacier.

