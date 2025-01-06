Scoreboard: Class A boys wrestling rankings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Boys wrestling Class A rankings (Jan. 6, 2025) Top 10 teams: 1, Laurel; 2, Frenchtown; 3, Sidney; 4, Ronan; 5, Hardin; 6, Lockwood; 7, Corvallis; 8, Libby; 9, Havre; 10, Columbia Falls. 103: 1, Jesse Grossman, Hardin; 2, William Alves, Lockwood; 3, Eli Erdahl, East Helena; 4, Chase Davis, Corvallis; 5, Landon Hansen, Frenchtown; 6, Owen Wegner, Billings Central. 110: 1, Kaius Rivera, Billings Central; 2, Tyson Syth, Sidney; 3, Marquis Adad, Butte Central; 4, Locus Hesse, Frenchtown; 5, Preston Johnson, Lewistown; 6, James Cook, Laurel. 118: 1, Philip Westrich, Lockwood; 2, Bridger Bache, Libby; 3, Aramis Rivera, Billings Central; 4, Kahle Hill, Corvallis; 5, Will Merkel, Miles City; 6, Colt McCord, Lewistown. 126: 1, Brody Kettering, Lockwood; 2, Luc Cheff, Ronan; 3, Travis Nygard, Frenchtown; 4, Pita Fish, Browning; 5, Aiden Smith, Miles City; 6, Sean Davis, Corvallis. 132: 1, Elijah Nose, Laurel; 2, Brenner Mullin, Sidney; 3, Ridge Cote, Ronan; 4, Logan Barnes, Dillon; 5, Matt Lemer, Havre; 6, Bradley Beck, Columbia Falls. 138: 1, Aaron Schmitz, Sidney; 2, Nicholis Campbell, Libby; 3, Benjamin White, Stevensville; 4, Jake Phalen, Miles City; 5, Cooper Hardy, Frenchtown; 6, Spencer Tillman, Laurel. 144: 1, Reece Graves, Sidney; 2, Cale Nedens, Hardin; 3, Landree Aurand, Whitefish; 4, Matthew Reske, Glendive; 5, Todd Whitecarver, Stevensville; 6, Michael Moorman, Laurel. 150: 1, Tahj Wells, Browning; 2, Brody Keysor, Sidney; 3, Boe Miles, Libby; 4, Luke Knaub, Laurel; 5, Ryan Carney, Glendive; 6, Trace Steinmetz, Lockwood. 157: 1, Dylan Delorme, Columbia Falls; 2, Kayden Krause, Ronan; 3, Logan Knaub, Laurel; 4, Tatum Todd, Three Forks; 5, Castin Barbolder, Corvallis; 6, Tristan Knight, Billings Central. 165: 1, Koda King; 2, Holden Hoiness, Laurel; 3, Branch Martin, Frenchtown; 4, Lane Alexander, Billings Central; 5, Kane Burke, Browning; 6, Keaton Wirgen, Glendive. 175: 1, Hank Hagenbarth, Dillon; 2, Jaden Silha, Glendive; 3, Winslow Peters, Columbia Falls; 4, Dominque McKay, Ronan; 5, Ty Schepens, Sidney; 6, Eli Hill, Laurel. 190: 1, Bruno Pallone, Hardin; 2, Rowdy Crump, Columbia Falls; 3, Brody Hardy, Frenchtown; 4, Deegan Tvedt, Miles City; 5, James Mills, Lockwood; 6, Cooper Dighans, East Helena. 215: 1, Beaudry Payne, Dillon; 2, Jack Pallett, Lewistown; 3, Tennon Weller, Frenchtown; 4, Thor Fulgham, Sidney; 5, Brody Vandyke, Laurel; 6, Aiden Emerson, Corvallis. 285: 1, Tommy Lewis, Havre; 2, Cody Kills on Top, Hardin; 3, Ty Brown, Laurel; 4, Jackson Davis, Laurel; 5, Trey Dailey, Lockwood; 6, Jacob Alexander, Frenchtown.



