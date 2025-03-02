Ronan's Tirza TwoTeeth reflects on winning three state wrestling titles

RONAN — In the short history of Ronan girls wrestling, the team has already taken home trophies and hung up banners. And one of the program's seniors, Tirza TwoTeeth, has taken home three individual state titles over her career.

This season, TwoTeeth continued her dominance in the Montana girls wrestling world by doing what she loves: working hard every day in practice to perfect her skills on the mat.

“The process of it, you know, getting back into the room and getting to work on what I need to work on, the competition part,” TwoTeeth said. “But from each match, I learned something new and I can add it to my wrestling.”

That process led to an undefeated record in the 2024-25 season and TwoTeeth’s third state title in three years.

After multiple seasons of watching her put the work in, Ronan girls wrestling head coach Cameron Neiss said he was not surprised at those results.

“Just very dominant throughout the year, and that's kind of what we expected she was gonna do,” Neiss said. “She definitely delivered from beginning to end, ... the first tournament she wrestled all the way ... through state, so it was pretty great.”

Now with a third title under her belt, TwoTeeth is in rare company at her school as one of the most decorated athletes to come out of Ronan.

“Definitely accomplished a lot, three in a row,” TwoTeeth said. “I think what meant a lot to me was the last person to get a three-peat here at Ronan was one of our other coaches, John Neiss, Cameron's dad.”

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Ronan's Tirza TwoTeeth (top) pins Browning's Kendahl Guardipee in the 235-pound finals of the girls wrestling state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

After high school, TwoTeeth plans to continue wrestling at national competitions and possibly at the collegiate level.

Coach Neiss believes that no matter what the future holds for her, TwoTeeth will be successful because of what she has already accomplished.

“It was a proud moment, for sure," Neiss said, "because I know that that's not the ultimate goal for her, but definitely a piece of the puzzle, a piece of her legacy that she's been working to build, and so it was just really cool to be able to witness that firsthand.”