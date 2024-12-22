Champions crowned at CMR Holiday Classic wrestling tournament in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual CMR Rustler Holiday Tournament — one of the Montana's biggest wrestling events each year — took place this weekend, and Saturday saw individual champions crowned across all weight classes.

Individual champions

Boys

Jesse Grossman 103 (Hardin), Aiden Sweat 110 (Kalispell Glacier), Danny Green 118 (Billings Skyview), Cael Floerchinger 126 (Great Falls High), Hunter Arriaga 132 (Kalispell Flathead), Makael Aguayo 138 (Billings West), Cale Nedens 144 (Hardin), Christop Acuna 150 (Billings Senior), Kale Baumann 157 (GFH), Boden Bentley 165 (West), Chris Graham 175 (Conrad), Anthony Garcia 190 (West), Brady Armstrong 215 (Jefferson), Ethan Wock 285 (Whitehall).

Girls

Angelina Escarcega 100 (Poplar), Grace Buck 105 (Chinook), Hayley Petersen 110 (Simms), Bella Downing 115 (Flathead), Elise MacDonald 120 (West), Madalyn Deiter 125 (Great Falls CMR), Julia Kay 130 (Flathead), Meadow Mahlmeister 135 (Senior), Graylee Fox 140 (Miles City), Kaitlyn Thorn 145 (Bozeman High), Hattie Morrow 155 (Missoula Big Sky), Bryton Kipp 170 (Helena Capital), KyLee Lindsley 190 (Belgrade), Tirza TwoTeeth 235 (Ronan).

