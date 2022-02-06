Results: Class B-C divisional wrestling - Day 2

The Class B-C divisional wrestling tournaments wrapped up on Saturday heading into next week's state tournament.

Eastern B-C

Below are the team scores from the Eastern B-C divisional. For individual bracket results click here.

1. Huntley Project (Worden) 288.022. Rocky Boy 0.0

2. Glasgow 153.5

3. Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 142.5

4. Colstrip 132.5

5. Circle 125.0

6. Fort Benton 86.0

7. Poplar 85.5

8. Malta/Whitewater 73.0

9. Baker 69.0

10. Chinook 63.0

11. Shepherd 58.0

12. Red Lodge 57.0

13. Wolf Point 38.0

14. Powder River Co. (Broadus) 30.5

15. Forsyth 24.0

16. Harlem 20.0

17. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 15.0

17. Roundup 15.0

19. White Sulphur Springs 7.0

20. Big Sandy 2.0

21. Custer/Hysham 1.0

22. Belt 0.0

22. Great Falls Central 0.0

22. Hays-Lodgepole 0.0

22. Hobson 0.0

22. Lame Deer 0.0

Western B-C

1, Jefferson (Boulder) 204.023, Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) 0.0

2, Cut Bank 199.0

3, Lincoln County (Eureka) 123.0

4, Superior/Alberton 122.0

5, Thompson Falls 117.0

5, Whitehall/Harrison 117.0

7, Anaconda 114.0

8, Fairfield/Augusta 112.0

9, Choteau 111.0

10, Cascade 99.0

11, Three Forks/Ennis 97.5

12, Conrad 96.0

13, Florence-Carlton 84.0

14, Simms 73.0

15, St. Ignatius/Charlo 72.0

16, Bigfork 68.5

17, Broadwater (Townsend) 64.0

18, Plains/Hot Springs 63.0

19, Manhattan 30.0

20, Arlee 25.5

21, Valier 19.0

22, Shelby 3.0

23, Darby 0.0

23, Heart Butte 0.0

