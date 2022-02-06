Watch
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Actions

Results: Class A divisional wrestling

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Wrestling
Posted at 9:01 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 23:01:05-05

Here are the results from both of the Class A divisional wrestling tournaments heading into next week's state tournament.

Eastern A

Full individual bracket results, click here.

1. Sidney/Fairview 243.5
2. Laurel 196.5
3. Havre 186.5
4. Custer Co. (Miles City) 177.0
5. Park (Livingston)/ 137.5
6. Hardin 115.5
7. Dawson Co. (Glendive) 103.0
8. Fergus (Lewistown) 90.0
9. Billings Central/Joliet 72.0
10. Lockwood (Billings) 64.0

Western A

For individual bracket results, click here.

1. Frenchtown 332.0
2. Columbia Falls 265.5
3. Ronan 219.5
4. Libby/Troy 126.0
5. Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges 119.0
6. Browning 114.5
7. Corvallis 96.0
8. Hamilton 88.5
9. Whitefish 52.5
10. Polson 43.0
11. Stevensville/Victor 38.0
12. Butte Central 8.0
12. East Helena 8.0

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state