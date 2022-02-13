Results: 2021-2022 MHSA all-class state wrestling championships

BILLINGS — The 2021-2022 wrestling season concluded with the MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday.

The Kalispell Flathead boys won the Class AA title, while the Flathead girls won the girls tournament. Sidney took first the Class A tournament for the fifth straight time, while Huntley Project prevailed in Class B. In Class C, Circle collected its fifth straight team title.

Sidney's Aden Graves won his fourth individual state championship, becoming the 38th athlete to win four wrestling championships in Montana history.

Results of the individual state championship matches can be found below.

AA - 103

1st Place Match - Zach Morse (Billings West) 21-0 won by fall over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 26-4 (Fall 3:33)

AA - 113

1st Place Match - Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 23-0 won by major decision over Cole Krutzfeldt (Billings Senior) 15-7 (MD 8-0)

AA - 120

1st Place Match - Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 31-0 won by fall over Jase Van Pelt (Billings West) 23-5 (Fall 4:30)

AA - 126

1st Place Match - Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 29-0 won by major decision over Kale Baumann (Great Falls/MSDB) 19-8 (MD 9-0)

AA - 132

1st Place Match - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier (Kalispell)) 25-0 won by fall over Idren Peak (Billings Senior) 19-4 (Fall 1:26)

AA - 138

1st Place Match - Jesse Aarness (Billings West) 22-5 won by decision over Jalen Vladic (Billings Senior) 19-5 (Dec 1-0)

AA - 145

1st Place Match - Fin Nadeau (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-0 won by decision over Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 27-6 (Dec 5-3)

AA - 152

1st Place Match - Avery Allen (Bozeman) 33-0 won by tech fall over Dylan Block (Great Falls/MSDB) 15-5 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

AA - 160

1st Place Match - Drake Rhodes (Billings West) 21-0 won by fall over Gabe Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 20-4 (Fall 3:07)

AA - 170

1st Place Match - Paolo Salminen (Billings Skyview) 20-0 won by tech fall over Anders Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-1 (TF-1.5 4:51 (17-1))

AA - 182

1st Place Match - Mason Christian (Butte) 23-3 won by decision over Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-3 (Dec 3-2)

AA - 205

1st Place Match - Brendan Lockart (Great Falls/MSDB) 21-0 won by fall over Chase Youso (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-1 (Fall 2:59)

AA - 285

1st Place Match - Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 22-0 won by fall over Raven Hensley (Great Falls/MSDB) 17-1 (Fall 1:50)

A - 103

1st Place Match - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 44-3 won by fall over Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown) 39-4 (Fall 4:46)

A - 113

1st Place Match - Reece Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 49-3 won by fall over Ridge Cote (Ronan) 50-2 (Fall 4:30)

A - 120

1st Place Match - Isaac Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 42-9 won by fall over Landree Aurund (Whitefish) 31-12 (Fall 1:42)

A - 126

1st Place Match - Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) 52-5 won by decision over Noah Huffaker (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 36-4 (Dec 11-6)

A - 132

1st Place Match - Ashton Ulschak (Laurel) 44-4 won by fall over Kason Olson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 41-11 (Fall 2:14)

A - 138

1st Place Match - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 45-4 won by decision over Currey Brown (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 40-6 (Dec 8-4)

A - 145

1st Place Match - Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) 37-6 won by decision over Danyk Jacobsen (Park (Livingston)/) 40-3 (Dec 2-1)

A - 152

1st Place Match - Zander Burnison (Sidney/Fairview) 55-3 won by decision over Gavin McLean (Frenchtown) 42-2 (Dec 9-4)

A - 160

1st Place Match - Aden Graves (Sidney/Fairview) 54-2 won by major decision over Wyatt Elam (Fergus (Lewistown)) 45-7 (MD 8-0)

A - 170

1st Place Match - Orion Thivierge (Havre) 35-1 won by fall over Grady Nelson (Sidney/Fairview) 45-12 (Fall 0:48)

A - 182

1st Place Match - Jace DeShazer (Libby/Troy) 36-4 won by fall over Cade Gubler (Park (Livingston)/) 33-3 (Fall 1:34)

A - 205

1st Place Match - Dante Pallone (Hardin) 38-12 won by major decision over Brendyn Whiteman (Browning) 34-4 (MD 18-7)

A - 285

1st Place Match - Gabe Walker (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 44-4 won by fall over Holden Meged (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 33-7 (Fall 5:44)

B/C - 103

1st Place Match - Cole Rogers (Three Forks/Ennis) 26-6 won by fall over Nate Blodnick (Anaconda) 24-5 (Fall 3:38)

B/C - 113

1st Place Match - Brayden Linville (Three Forks/Ennis) 26-6 won by decision over Jake Kuka (Glasgow) 27-16 (Dec 6-3)

B/C - 120

1st Place Match - Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project (Worden)) 39-16 won in tie breaker - 1 over Riley Davis (Baker) 34-11 (TB-1 2-1)

B/C - 126

1st Place Match - Cooper Lane (Huntley Project (Worden)) 41-4 won by fall over Langdon Smith (Shepherd) 19-5 (Fall 3:16)

B/C - 132

1st Place Match - Tugg Taylor (Circle) 49-3 won by decision over Cooper Cook (Columbus/Absarokee/Park City) 24-3 (Dec 2-1)

B/C - 138

1st Place Match - David Schulze (Plains/Hot Springs) 50-2 won by decision over Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 34-4 (Dec 5-4)

B/C - 145

1st Place Match - Trae Thilmony (Thompson Falls) 38-1 won by fall over Brady Ellison (Columbus/Absarokee/Park City) 42-5 (Fall 4:54)

B/C - 152

1st Place Match - Canyon Casterline (Circle) 38-6 won by decision over Eli Ratliff (Thompson Falls) 31-6 (Dec 12-5)

B/C - 160

1st Place Match - Zach Valdez (Colstrip) 39-5 won by decision over Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall/Harrison) 42-4 (Dec 13-6)

B/C - 170

1st Place Match - Tyler Schoen (Chinook) 34-8 won by decision over Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 47-9 (Dec 7-2)

B/C - 182

1st Place Match - Austin Vanek (Cut Bank) 38-0 won by fall over Camryn Mears (Malta/Whitewater) 35-10 (Fall 1:25)

B/C - 205

1st Place Match - Kyler Hallock (Glasgow) 42-4 won by decision over Mason Garfield (Wolf Point) 33-7 (Dec 8-3)

B/C - 285

1st Place Match - Brock Hanford (Fort Benton) 44-2 won by fall over Caden Crowell (Cascade) 29-3 (Fall 5:35)

Girls - 138

1st Place Match - Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank Girls) 36-0 won by decision over Makenzee Neal (Billings West Girls) 17-3 (Dec 2-0)

Girls - 152

1st Place Match - Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior Girls) 19-0 won by fall over Lillian MacDonald (Plains/Hot Springs Girls) 25-2 (Fall 3:17)

Girls - 205

1st Place Match - Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-0 won by fall over Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan Girls) 25-5 (Fall 1:53)

Girls - 285