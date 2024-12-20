Reigning two-time state champion Tirza TwoTeeth of Ronan sets bigger goals for senior season

RONAN — Tirza TwoTeeth is a senior at Ronan who already has a stacked resume for the girls wrestling team.

With two straight individual state titles that also helped her team win it all at state, TwoTeeth has been there to watch the growth of girls wrestling from four girls to 27.

“I think being a part of the team and to the other girls, it's really inspiring for them. More girls are joining now and it's definitely growing,” TwoTeeth said. “I hope it continues to grow. We have our own separate team this year compared to last year we were together with the boys, and so it's really nice to have our own practices. Work towards that state championship.”

With the team's growth, TwoTeeth is surrounded by multiple talented wrestlers at Ronan, but head coach Cameron Neiss said there are challenges to coaching a wrestler who draws national attention.

“You typically don't have that high of a caliber wrestler and so it's been a good challenge,” Neiss said. “Definitely in terms of practice partners getting her good workouts, things like that, and just really trying to help her grow because we're trying to help everyone grow, but you got everyone at different levels. Some of them are brand new starting the year and then there's all the way up to Tirza competing on the national level.”

With her senior season looming, TwoTeeth wants to bring home another state title and be ranked as the top female wrestler in the nation.

“I definitely want to grow, win more state championships as a team,” TwoTeeth said.

It's a feat her head coach believes she can accomplish.

“She's more than capable of repeating that and building off of that success," Neiss said. "It's just going to take continued effort on her part, which she sticks it out year-round. The season can be long, going through the winter months and double days here and there, morning practices, things like that.”

When high school is done, TwoTeeth plans to continue her wrestling career at the college level, and it’s clear her goals will only grow larger as time goes on.

“I want to win a couple of national championships,” TwoTeeth said. “Continue to get better, but my main goal is my education. I want to get my degree and come back and help my community.”

Ronan will compete in the Holiday Classic in Great Falls on Friday and Saturday.