Q2 AOW: Wrestling’s mighty Morse: Billings West grappler chases fourth state title

BILLINGS — In a season packed with aspiring high school wrestlers across Montana, one stands out in West High's wrestling room: Zach Morse, the state's only contender vying for a coveted fourth championship at this weekend's state meet.

“The pressure is probably the biggest thing,” said West head coach Jeremy Hernandez. “Dealing with all the pressure, people keep asking you, hey, you going to win four? You going to win four? And that’s a hard thing to deal with.”

For context, in a state where tens of thousands of wrestlers have grappled over the decades, only 41 have managed to achieve the feat. This Saturday, Morse has a shot to become No. 42.

Thing is, a flawless season isn’t a prerequisite for glory. And early on Morse actually showed he was human suffering three losses. Undeterred, he’s surged back with 21 consecutive wins as West chases a team three-peat.

“You know, I just have to work hard,” Morse said. “Those hiccups, they weren’t hiccups. I just (was) slacking off. I need to focus … get back and focus.”

Hernandez is optimistic as he reflects on those early losses.

“It’s part of the process, and those losses are only making him better," he said. "You know, he’s already beat those guys that have beaten him.”

In fact, Morse has beaten his rivals multiple times this season, outmaneuvering Kalispell Flathead’s Kellen Downing (22-2) and Billings Skyview's defending state champion Danny Green (21-4), whom he defeated just Saturday for the divisional title. Both Downing and Green are on the opposite side of the bracket, where they would need to face off before a potential showdown with Morse in the championship.

Despite the tension tied to competition, Hernandez lightens the atmosphere, teasing his 118-pound wrestler about his compact stature.

“Since freshman year, he’s (been) telling me I’d never grow,” Morse quipped.

“Ah, he gets all fired up at 5-foot-2,” Hernandez shot back with a laugh. “He says he’s 5-foot-2 ½, but there’s no way because I feel tall next to him.”

Size aside, one of Morse’s favorite offseason thrills is snowboarding. He might be riding high as early as Sunday, literally carving through fresh powder and metaphorically if he secures that elusive championship.