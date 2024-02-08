Q2 AOW: Lockwood's Krutzfeldt, Mahlmeister aiming for state wrestling titles

LOCKWOOD — When the state wrestling tournaments get underway Friday inside First Interstate Arena in Billings, a pair of Lockwood Lions will be aiming to finish atop the podium in Meadow Mahlmeister and Cole Krutzfeldt.

Freshman sensation Mahlmeister recently claimed the Quick Pin Award at the Eastern A divisional tournament with three in 89 seconds.

Mahlmeister has lost just once this season, a 2-0 decision to Ronan’s Katie Dolence, but she shows maturity beyond her years as she aims to change fortunes should they meet again.

“Emotionally it doesn't put so much pressure on me for state. If you go into state with zero losses, people are going to be like, 'Oh, she's going to win,'" Mahlmeister said. "They expect me to always win, so after I lost it didn't make me feel good, but it showed everyone that you can't expect me to win every match."

Krutzfeldt, a junior, is shooting for his second consecutive state championship. He’s gotten to this point by being incredibly disciplined, especially for a 17-year-old. He’s known what he’s wanted since he was young and that sacrifices would be part of that journey.

“Eating right is a big one. Eating healthy, clean diet, no sugar to keep your energy up," Krutzfeldt said. "Sleep. Sleep is a big one. Going to bed at the right time and waking up early. Runs, strength and conditioning. Just kind of embracing the lifestyle of wrestling."

Krutzfeldt also has a tattoo on his inner left forearm that he has lived by.

“Romans 12:19. It's don't seek revenge, for God will avenge people who have done you wrong," Krutzfeldt said, paraphrasing. "I kind of like to live by that and let God handle all my stuff."

This dynamic duo will be on display this weekend, as they hope to bring hardware to the Lions wrestling programs.