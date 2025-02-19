Q2 AOW: 'Determined' Reece Graves bounces back for third State A wrestling title

BILLINGS — Sidney senior Reece Graves had one word on his mind when he entered First Interstate Arena for the Class A state wrestling tournament.

“Relief is a pretty good word, maybe determination,” Graves said. “I had pretty good focus. It helps that I have a good coach and a good team that supports me.”

Entering last year, Graves had dreams of joining his older brother Aden in Montana’s four-timer club, but a nasty sickness hit the day before the state tournament and Reece wound up settling for fourth.

“It took a pretty good amount of guts to show up and wrestle, but it’s more about being a team captain and showing those younger kids how to do it and what to do when you’re sick — showing up every day,” Graves said.

“It takes guts whoever wants to do that. I’m super proud as his dad and coach. He’s a team leader this year. Last year to step up when he doesn’t feel good, doesn’t want to wrestle, but he stepped up and just performed and did his best. That’s what we ask of the kids, just battle. Just fight. And he showed that,” said dad and assistant coach Ty Graves.

Reece’s bounceback this season, where he lost just one time, solidified his status as the ultimate gamer — always showing up when the lights are brightest.

His dad Ty has been right there alongside him since he started wrestling at 4 years old, and that final embrace inside First Interstate Arena will be a lasting memory.

“I’d say with (head coach Guy Melby the memories) are pretty good. He used to babysit me when I was just a little baby. I remember sitting in his underwear drawer. My brothers and my dad probably had the biggest impact on me,” Reece Graves said. “(Seeing them in the corner) is one of the best feelings I’ve had.”

Despite all the wrestling accolades he racked up in high school, Reece sounds like he’s going to opt to pole vault in college. You can bet he’ll be as relentless and determined as ever.

