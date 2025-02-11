Poplar's Nina Escarcega seeking redemption, state wrestling title No. 3

In a perfect world, this weekend would be a coronation of Poplar’s Nina Escarcega as the state’s first four-time girls state wrestling champion.

But it’s not a perfect world, as Escarcega found out during last year’s championship match.

“It really motivated me, because I really wanted to get my third title. But that didn't happen," Escarcega said. "It was just really heartbreaking to me, because I knew I could beat her. But it's OK. I'm going to get it this year."

That loss to Simms’ Hayley Peterson in the 107-pound final helped Escarcega mature mentally, something that seemed to be the final box to check off.

“It's just the little mistakes. You've got to work on them at practice. Mentally get better and prepare yourself. It's kind of just all mental. You've got to tell yourself you want it and discipline yourself to want it even more," Escarcega said.

Escarcega isn’t one to seek out the spotlight, but rather she gives love to the teammates who have helped her reach these heights. Poplar had wrestlers in the championship matches at the Eastern B-C divisional tournament in each of the first five weight classes.

“I love them. We're a really good team. We practice with each other all the time. I push them every day to try and make them better, and they push me, too," said Escarcega.

It’s not a perfect world, but Escarcega is seeking perfection this weekend as she eyes title No. 3.

