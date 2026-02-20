High School College More Sports Watch Now
Photos: Day 2 of state wrestling gets under way

Photos from the parade of athletes and quarterfinal round at the all-class state wrestling tournaments in Billings.

Wrestlers participate in the Parade of Athletes at the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Wrestlers participate in the Parade of Athletes at the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Wrestlers participate in the Parade of Athletes at the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Anaconda’s wrestlers take part in the parade of athletes before the start of the second day of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s wrestlers take part in the parade of athletes before the start of the second day of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
A Laurel wrestler carries a teammate during the parade of athletes before the start of the second day of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Colstrip’s wrestlers are stacked three tall during the parade of athletes before the start of the second day of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Ronan’s wrestlers wear heart shaped glasses during the parade of athletes before the start of the second day of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Glasgow’s wrestlers take part in the parade of athletes before the start of the second day of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead’s Ryker Zuffelato, top, wrestlers Kalispell Glacier’s Bassam Murad during the second day of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Butte’s Keegan Hunt, top, wrestles Belgrade’s Carson Worthen during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Butte’s Keegan Hunt raises his arms after defeating Belgrade’s Carson Worthen during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Havre’s Brady Boucher pins Billings Central’s Aramis Rivera during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Circle’s Anson Taylor, right, wrestles Malta’s Cameron Spencer during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Circle’s Anson Taylor, top, wrestles Malta’s Cameron Spencer during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Circle’s Anson Taylor, top, wrestles Malta’s Cameron Spencer during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead’s Bella Downing, right, wrestles Columbus’ Jordynn Vinson during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead’s Bella Downing, top, wrestles Columbus’ Jordynn Vinson during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead’s Bella Downing, top, wrestles Columbus’ Jordynn Vinson during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Central’s Kaius Rivera, top, wrestles Sidney’s Bodee Bright during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, facing, wrestles Shepherd’s Kye Knaff during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, top, wrestles Shepherd’s Kye Knaff during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Great Falls CMR’s Madalyn Deiter, top, wrestles Butte’s Adalie Hazlett during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Great Falls CMR’s Madalyn Deiter, top, wrestles Butte’s Adalie Hazlett during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Lockwood’s Brody Ketterling, facing, wrestles Laurel’s Jaiden Moreland during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Lockwood’s Brody Ketterling, top, wrestles Laurel’s Jaiden Moreland during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s Meadow Mahlmeister, right, wrestles Missoula Big Sky’s Addison Clixby during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s Meadow Mahlmeister, left, wrestles Missoula Big Sky’s Addison Clixby during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s coach Charlie Klepps talks to Billings Senior’s Meadow Mahlmeister during her quarterfinal match of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview’s Danny Green, top, wrestles Billings West’s Logan Shores during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview’s Danny Green, top, wrestles Billings West’s Logan Shores during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview’s Channing Phares, right, wrestles Billings West’s Makael Aguayo during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Makael Aguayo, top, wrestles Billings Skyview’s Channing Phares during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Baker’s Jayda Harbaugh, top, wrestles St. Ignatius’ Olivia Carnell during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Butte’s Bode Hazlett, right, wrestles Great Falls CMR’s Teagan Dixon during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Butte’s Bode Hazlett, right, wrestles Great Falls CMR’s Teagan Dixon during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Butte’s Bode Hazlett, facing, wrestles Great Falls CMR’s Teagan Dixon during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
Hardin’s Bruno Pallone, top, wrestles Sidney’s Cooper Fulgham during the quarterfinal round of the MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billing on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.Mike Clark / For MTN Sports
