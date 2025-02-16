Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Photos: Champions crowned at 2025 state wrestling tournaments

Photos from the 2025 championship round of the Montana high school state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Laurel's Holden Hoiness (center) reacts after defeating Ronan's Koda King in the 165-pound finals of the Class A boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Jefferson's Brady Armstrong (facing) wrestles Deer Lodge's Kaiden Dolan in the 215-pound finals of the Class B-C boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Belgrade's KyLee Lindsley celebrates after winning the 190-pound championship of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Billings West's Zach Morse celebrates after defeating Billings Skyview's Danny Green in the 118-pound finals of the Class AA boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Kalispell Glacier's Kaura Coles (left) and Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing compete in the 115-pound finals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger celebrates after defeating Belgrade's Nolan Brown in the 126-pound finals of the Class AA boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Huntley Project's Baylor Burton (tops) wrestles Poplar's Navarjo Escarcega in the 138-pound finals of the Class B-C boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Browning's Tahj Wells (left) and Hardin's Cale Nedens compete in the 150-pound finals of the Class A boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Simms wrestling team poses with the Class C girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Baker wrestling team poses with the Class B girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Miles City wrestling team poses with the Class A girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Miles City wrestling team poses with the Class A girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Billings Senior wrestling team poses with the Class AA girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Circle wrestling team poses with the Class C boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Huntley Project wrestling team poses with the Class B boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Laurel wrestling team celebrates with the Class A boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Laurel wrestling team celebrates with the Class A boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Laurel wrestling team poses with the Class A boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Billings West wrestling team poses with the Class AA boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
