Photos: Champions crowned at 2025 state wrestling tournaments
Photos from the 2025 championship round of the Montana high school state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
Laurel's Holden Hoiness (center) reacts after defeating Ronan's Koda King in the 165-pound finals of the Class A boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, Jefferson's Brady Armstrong (facing) wrestles Deer Lodge's Kaiden Dolan in the 215-pound finals of the Class B-C boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Belgrade's KyLee Lindsley celebrates after winning the 190-pound championship of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete in the finals of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Billings West's Zach Morse celebrates after defeating Billings Skyview's Danny Green in the 118-pound finals of the Class AA boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Kalispell Glacier's Kaura Coles (left) and Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing compete in the 115-pound finals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger celebrates after defeating Belgrade's Nolan Brown in the 126-pound finals of the Class AA boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Huntley Project's Baylor Burton (tops) wrestles Poplar's Navarjo Escarcega in the 138-pound finals of the Class B-C boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Browning's Tahj Wells (left) and Hardin's Cale Nedens compete in the 150-pound finals of the Class A boys state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Simms wrestling team poses with the Class C girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Baker wrestling team poses with the Class B girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Miles City wrestling team poses with the Class A girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Billings Senior wrestling team poses with the Class AA girls state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Circle wrestling team poses with the Class C boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Huntley Project wrestling team poses with the Class B boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Laurel wrestling team celebrates with the Class A boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Billings West wrestling team poses with the Class AA boys state championship trophy at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports