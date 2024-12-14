'Our crown jewel': Mining City Duals a source of pride for Butte High wrestling

BUTTE — For high school wrestling fans in the Treasure State, the Jim Street Mining City Duals have been a hallmark of the start of the season and served as an early Christmas present for nearly four decades.

Founded by its namesake in 1988, the event was launched while Street — the Bulldogs' former head wrestling coach — and Butte High were in the midst of a dynastic run of 13 straight Class AA titles between 1980 and 1992.

It's now been 36 years since the first Mining City Duals kicked off the wrestling season with a bang, and Butte's current wrestlers still take pride in hosting this event that this year saw 23 teams from Montana and one from Idaho take to the mats.

"I mean, it's our crown jewel," said senior Butte wrestler Will Stepan. "It's the most exciting thing of the year. Wrestling, it's a tough sport and being in front of our home town in front of our home crowd, there's nothing like it."

Said fellow Bulldog senior Garrett Henson: "You hear all the time about (Jim) Street and his teams and his legacy, the he put Butte through 13 years consecutive. It's truly an honor."

Street, who helped the Bulldogs earn 15 total state championships during his 22-year tenure, said he's grateful to see the Mining City Duals continuing the thrive

"I tell you, as an ex coach, I really appreciate everything that everybody has done for the sport of wrestling, and continue to do," said Street.

