Midland Rountable AOY: Italian food the fuel for Billings Skyview's Paolo Salminen

Paolo Salminen had a decorated athletic career, where he was a four-time letter winner in both football and wrestling.

On the mat, though, is where the Skyview stud really stood out. He finished off back-to-back unbeaten seasons capped by consecutive state championships at 170 pounds.

Up next? Salminen will to the University of Wyoming to wrestle. It will likely be a little tougher to get his hands on his favorite grub, though.

“Definitely Italian food, like spaghetti,” Salminen told MTN Sports. “My grandpa is from Italy, so he makes the best pasta I’ve ever had, so that’s my favorite food, for sure. But also I like ice cream. Ice cream is definitely my favorite dessert.”

Italian food is without a doubt better across the pond, and Salminen has some first-hand experience with that, as well as some historic sightseeing.

“I went to Italy, actually, and that was a really amazing trip,” Salminen said. “I was in Italy for like 30 days but stayed in Rome for five. I saw the Colosseum, the Sistine Chapel. There’s so many things to do you can’t do it all in one day.”