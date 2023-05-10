Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings Skyview's Kassidee Savaria has soft spot for animals

Kassidee Savaria racked up one of the most impressive high school wrestling resumes in Montana history.

The Skyview senior has won a state title in each of the 3 years of girls wrestling and went 74-1 with 74 pins in her career. She’s also ranked inside the top 10 in the nation by USA Wrestling.

She’s ferocious on the mat, but she’s got a heart of gold, which is one reason she isn’t pursuing her childhood dream job.

“So actually, as far as I can remember back, until earlier this year I wanted to be a veterinarian," Savaria told MTN Sports. "We had to put my dog down and I didn't think I could handle it, unfortunately."

Like all of us growing up, these guys have their favorite athletes, too. Savaria’s just so happens to be younger than most.

“I think Kennedy Blades. She's actually relatively new to me because she's still really young. She's only 19," Savaria said of the 2021 U20 World champion wrestler. "The way she holds herself and wrestles her matches, she just shows every young girl what it's like to be a good competitor and a good sport."

Not a bad role model for 2023 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the year finalist Kassidee Savaria.