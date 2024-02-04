Laurel boys, Miles City girls claim Eastern A wrestling crowns

HARDIN — The Laurel boys and Miles City girls won Eastern A divisional wrestling titles inside Hardin High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Locomotives led the pack with 278 points, out-pacing second-place Lockwood's 235.6 and Sidney's 217.

Kade Wersland was Laurel's only individual champion, defeating Havre's Reinhard Bold in a 1-0 decision. The Locos did, however, have three runner-up finishes, as Emerson Nose (103) and Elijah Nose (120), as well as Beau Mares (170) fell in the championship round.

Sidney junior Reece Graves, a two-time state champion with a 47-2 record on the season, defeated Lockwood's Trace Steinmets by first-period pin.

Lockwood junior Cole Krutzfeldt also won a divisional title at 126 pounds, as he will look to defend his state championship at the same weight.

Cole Rogers of Three Forks won a pair of Class B/C titles before the Wolves combined with Ennis to push the team to Class A. Rogers defeated Laurel's Elijah Nose at 120 pounds to claim an Eastern A championship in pursuit of a Class A title.

Miles City senior Holden Meged was the boys quick-pin award winner on his way to the heavyweight title.

Full results of the boys Eastern A divisional wrestling tournament can be found here.

Miles City's girls had four individual champions on Saturday afternoon, as the Cowgirls racked up 218 points. Lockwood finished in second with 181, while Havre came in third with 98.

Robin Leidholt got the party started for Miles City at 114 pounds, winning by decision 8-2 over Lockwood's Rossi Gookin. Grayle and Mayse Fox squared off at 120 pounds for the title, with Grayle winning by a first-period pin.

Abi Dyba (165) and Madilyn Juelke (185) also won individual titles for Miles City, while Mayse Fox (120), Aly Dinardi (132), Ariana Ellison (185) and Saige Kelly (235) had runner-up finishes.

Lockwood had three Eastern A champions Saturday, as Evelyn Arciga (107), Meadow Mahlmeister (126) and Tita Fandrich (138) claimed titles. Mahlmeister was also the weekend's quick-pin award winner.

Full results of the girls Eastern A divisional wrestling tournament can be found here.