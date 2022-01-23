Kalispell Flathead dominates AA Duals in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Kalispell Flathead Braves wrestling program showed once again that they will be a force to be reckoned with come mid-February in the state tournament by their dominance in the Montana AA Duals hosted by Great Falls High School.

The Braves ran through their competition by first defeating Bozeman 59-12. In the second round, they took on Belgrade handing them a 50-18 loss.

Their semi-final match-up was a Billings West team that has proven to be a top contender in Class AA. They defeated them 48-23.

Their championship match would be against a Billings Senior team that nipped at the heels of the Braves first place finish in last year’s state tournament losing by less than eight points. The Broncs came out motivated but ultimately the passion and energy led by Head Coach Jeff Thompson paired with the unmistakable talent of Kalispell Flathead gave Billings Senior the same result they gave their previous three opponent. The Braves take their first AA Dual tournament under Coach Thompson as they prepare for Divisional and the State Tournament.

“As a coach you know we’ve had a lot of national success against top ranked team, we have eight state championships but I personally have never won the AA duals so it’s a great feeling and we’re going to take that trophy home to Flathead and soak it in for a day or so but then it’s back to work getting ready for that state tournament.”