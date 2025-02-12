'Just look to dominate': Great Falls High sets eyes on bounce-back performance in state wrestling tournament

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High wrestlers called last year's showing at the state wrestling tournament underwhelming for a program that has a rich history in the sport. The Bison now say they're ready for a bounce-back performance in Billings.

"We got our toughest of the tough kids going to the state tournament," sophomore Cael Floerchinger said at Tuesday's practice. "Just look to dominate, get as deep as we can in those weight classes."

"It definitely gives a chip on everybody's shoulder," senior Isaac Tolan said. "All year we've thought about it ... since it happened last year. So, it's always been on our minds, and we're just ready to go."

"Our team reminds me of the spartan 500 soldiers, because it's small," senior Kale Baumann said. "We only have 13 kids going, but it's mighty. It's the 13 kids we've had all year tournament in and tournament out, so we're ready."

"I'm really excited," senior Katie Slade said. "I'm sad it's my last one, but I'm really excited to go in to it."

"This year is different," junior Jace Komac said. "We've had a different mindset, a different mentality though it all. And I think it's shown with the 13 guys we have going to state is our best 13 that I'd want going to state."

Floerchinger — who won the Class AA 126-pound championship last year — is the lone defending title winner the Bison have. He said his eyes are set on more than going back-to-back.

"It's awesome to have a state title, but my goal is four-timer," Floerchinger said. "I look to just dominate my way through the state tournament obviously, and then my next goal is high school nationals. And I took second there last year, so obviously my goal would to be win it this year."

Baumann and Komac were each runner-ups last February, and they both said they have unfinished business to handle. Additionally, Baumann has been a runner-up the last three tournaments.

"I've put in every hour of blood, sweat and tears in (the wrestling room) that I need to, and I trust myself," Baumann said. "I'm just going to go have some fun and let whatever happens happen.

"It's time for the show. It's time to go compete."

"It's definitely a big opportunity, and I want to leave it all out there," Komac said. "It's something that as a high schooler you only get four times in your life."

Slade and Tolan also each competed at First Interstate Arena last winter, and, as seniors, they both said they want to finish their high school wrestling tenures in the best way.

"I want to place obviously higher than I did last year," Slade said. "Winning a state title would be amazing because I'm not wrestling in college. So, I just want to end the season on a good note."

"I'm very excited, I hope to cap off my senior year in the best way I can," Tolan said. "I really want to win state."

The first and second rounds begin Thursday in Billings.