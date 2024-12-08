‘Insane’ depth has Billings West wrestlers chasing three-peat

BILLINGS — Another heavy wrestling turnout at Billings West High School has the Bears chasing a third straight Class AA state title with the 2024-25 season now underway. Scary thing is, head coach Jeremy Hernandez says this team may be even deeper than last year’s.

“You know, they’re so deep the competition in this room is insane. You know, they’re hungry and they want to be the guy,” Hernandez told MTN Sports.

And he’s actually talking about incoming freshmen hungry to be the guy.

“(They’ve) been through our club since they were four years old and they’ve been through the system and they know what the expectations are,” he continued.

The expectations are to tighten their grip on the team trophy. Another win would make it five total state championships for the Bears, who also won in 1994 and 1974.

While they lose 4-time individual champ Keyon Hernandez now wrestling at the University of Iowa, Zach Morse is back as Montana’s only male chasing his fourth, along with junior Makael Aguayo who can three-peat.

“I wrestled all summer long so I was really getting better at mainly bottom. I think I had some trouble with bottom last year and I’ve been focusing a lot on that,” Aguayo said before a recent practice.

He's jumping weight classes from 132 lbs. to 138 and says he feel like this year it gives him an edge.

“I wasn’t huge by any means (last year). I’m a lot bigger and can actually cut down to the weight this year so I think it’s going to help me a lot,” Aguayo said.

Senior Anthony Garcia is additionally motivated wrestling at 190 lbs. He couldn’t shake an illness and personally, wasn’t thrilled with his third place finish last February.

“I was really sick last year so hopefully I can win this year. (It was) pretty frustrating. I was mad for a long time,” Garcia said.

West returns 17 state tournament qualifiers and if they Bears remain healthy and deep come February, 2025, look out.

“The thing about the state tournament is, you can have two guys in one weight class. So, I could take two 144-pounders to the state tournament, and they could both make the finals. I’ve never had that happen, but anything is possible,” Hernandez said.