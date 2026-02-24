Huntley Project's Tucker Kaczmarek celebrates 'special' wrestling crown

BILLINGS — Huntley Project’s Tucker Kaczmarek has finally broken through.

After finishing runner-up last year, the junior claimed his first state wrestling title with a win in the 175-pound match.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Huntley Project's Tucker Kaczmarek celebrates first individual title, Red Devil 5-peat

“We'll probably get back in the room on Monday and start training for the next thing," Kaczmarek said.

It was fitting that Kaczmarek saw teammate Logan Lachenmeir in the championship round, as the Red Devils raced to their fifth consecutive team title. Having two teammates square off in the finals was the goal all season long.

“He's great. He's only a freshman and he's going to be good the next three years," Kaczmarek said. "Towards the end of the year, he got me a couple of times. He's good."

“That's really where a lot of our success comes is the practice room," head coach Tim Kaczmarek said. "Holding each other accountable, pushing each other every rep and not taking breaks. When you get a whole team of that it's contagious. You can't run and hide anywhere."

To make Tucker’s individual title a little more special is the fact he gets to run back to his corner where his dad awaited.

“It's special, really. I've been dreaming of that since I was 4 years old and started wrestling," Tucker Kaczmarek said.

“It's always special as a parent and a coach when you have kids accomplish their goals. He's worked for this since he started wrestling, and it's always nice to see it pay off," Tim Kaczmarek said.

Don’t be surprised if Tucker is leading the charge for Project’s sixth in a row next February.

